7 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks fans are in for a treat next week, as the soap airs a special hour-long episode focusing on the teens' County Lines drugs storyline.

As Sid and Juliet take centre stage with a fateful trip to the seaside, things are also getting tense back in the village as Kyle Kelly's parents make an appearance.

Here's a full collection of seven storylines to watch out for – along with the latest gossip on Hollyoaks Favourites too.

Main show

1. Sid and Juliet prepare to carry out Jordan's instructions

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Now fully immersed in Jordan's dark world, Sid and Juliet prepare to carry out an important delivery for him on their trip to the seaside. As the teens arrive at the train station for the trip, Juliet is nervous as her backpack is full of drugs.

Ollie and Imran are tagging along for the trip too, although they have no idea of what Sid and Juliet are up to. There's also an early challenge when the teens are followed by two police officers. Sid and Juliet are visibly nervous, while Ollie wonders what's going on.

2. Juliet makes a risky move

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Once the teens arrive in Southport, Imran gets excited to check out the fairground rides and the arcades. Unfortunately, duty calls for Juliet when a message is sent to her phone, revealing the address for the delivery.

Juliet and Sid make their excuses to slip away from the others, letting them believe that they're heading to the B&B for some time alone.

Shortly afterwards, Juliet and Sid arrive at a flat, where they meet a young girl called Sasha and drug dealer Danny. Sasha infuriates Juliet by boasting about earning more money than her and having an expensive new phone.

Juliet doesn't take kindly to these taunts and makes a move she may live to regret, swiping Sasha's phone as revenge.

3. Juliet's decision comes back to haunt her

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

After completing the deal and getting Jordan's money, Sid and Juliet are relieved that the job is over and done with. As they spend some time on the beach, Juliet opens up about how she'd love to be more like Peri. These words have a major impact on Sid, who comes to a realisation about Juliet.

Their heart-to-heart is interrupted when Danny returns with Sasha and other members of his gang. They're furious over the stolen phone, believing that Juliet and Sid are trying to nick their contacts.

As things spiral out of control, Ollie and Imran are alerted by the shouting and race over. Will they realise what's going on with their friends?

4. Sid and Juliet's troubles look set to get worse

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

It's no secret that there's a long way to go with Hollyoaks' County Lines storyline, which will be running on screen for the rest of the year. Niamh Blackshaw, who plays Juliet, has revealed that the events of the trip prove to be one of the big turning points in the storyline.

In a recent chat, Niamh explained: "[Juliet's] actions put her in a position where she can be further blackmailed by Jordan. The game changes for Juliet and Sid after this – they see what they're getting into."

5. Peri makes a discovery about Jordan

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Back in the village, Leela finally tackles Jordan over his constant attempts to flirt with her. She calls his bluff by asking him to take her upstairs, but he's left speechless. Clearly amused, Leela heads out for lunch with Misbah instead.

Peri is left alone at the Lomax flat with Jordan and is shocked when some drugs fall out of his pocket. Jordan desperately tries to defend himself, but has Peri now seen his true colours?

6. Kyle's parents arrive

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks' hour-long episode also features the first appearance of Kyle Kelly's parents Mark and Carole. The couple arrive in the village following an invite from Nancy, who's keen to meet the future in-laws.

Kyle is far from happy over Nancy's interference and the reasons for his reluctance soon become clear. Kyle's parents insist on having a dull conversation about motorways, making the meeting painfully awkward and boring.

Kyle ends up making his escape when he needs some air. When he finally returns, he smells of marijuana. Will Nancy hit the roof over his continued drug use?

7. Darren hits rock bottom

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Darren remains in a dark place as his secret struggle with depression continues. After spending time lying on the couch with the lights off, Darren heads out on an unknown mission. Viewers will see him walking down a strange street, clearly upset and with a bag on his back.

Kyle is horrified when he later realises that he has missed several calls from Darren and so heads off to find him. Can he track Darren down?

Hollyoaks Favourites

Hollyoaks Favourites enters its third week, with classic episodes airing on E4 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm.

Here are the next batch of episodes which have been chosen for a second outing:

Wednesday, April 15 – Darren and Mandy's affair is exposed

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

The news is out about Mandy and Darren's year-long affair and is spreading across the village. Luke contemplates turning to drink again, despite his pact with Ollie, while Tom and Jack can't believe what Darren has done.

Meanwhile, Ella is upset when she hears Goldie and Nana McQueen gossiping about her mum. There's sure to be an epic showdown as Nancy and Luke confront their cheating spouses. (Originally aired in 2018.)

Thursday, April 16 – Cheryl finds out that Brendan was abused by their father

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Brendan opens up to Ste about the abuse he suffered as a child at the hands of his father. Ste urges Brendan to tell his sister Cheryl, but he doesn't want to shatter her illusions of their father or halt her plans to move away from Hollyoaks. However, the decision is taken out of his hands thanks to Walker.

Meanwhile, Brendan and his dad Seamus are at The Loft. Seamus taunts his son about Cheryl's plans to start a new life and has no remorse for what he did to him as a boy. However, just as Brendan can take no more, tragedy strikes. (Originally aired in 2013.)

Friday, April 17 – Cleo discovers Scott and Mitchell's affair

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Everything clicks into place for Cleo as she confronts Mitchell about him sleeping with Scott. She draws a confession out of him, and when Scott realises that she knows everything, it's up to him to explain why he's betrayed his best friend.

Mitchell has a decision to make. Will he stay with Cleo, or embark on a whole new life and accept his sexuality to be with Scott? (Originally aired in 2019.)

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4. Hollyoaks Favourites airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm on E4.

