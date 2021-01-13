7 Holby City spoilers for next week

Photo credit: DigitalSpy.com - BBC

Holby City spoilers follow.

Next week on Holby City, Skylar hits rock bottom thanks to conniving Cameron, while Jodie's lies unravel and Jac struggles to cope.

Here's a full collection of the seven the biggest moments to watch out for:

1. Cameron manipulates Skylar

Skylar and Cameron arrive at the hospital ahead of their hearing and are instructed by Max to keep their distance from each other.

But while Skylar remains resolute in her version of events, she faces a backlash from her step-dad Michael – who is firmly in Cameron's corner.

Skylar then faces a further setback when Cameron breaks the rules and approaches her, in an attempt to manipulate the situation further.

Cameron tells Skylar that he is prepared to take the rap for Harvey's death, as he is still haunted by his first death as a doctor. Cameron's words hit a nerve with Skylar, but can she hold it together for the hearing?

2. Sacha finally comes clean with Jodie

As Beka's condition continues to deteriorate, she urges a struggling Sacha to stop stringing Jodie along.

Knowing he needs to prioritise his daughter, Sacha takes the opportunity to have an honest conversation with Jodie at last, explaining that he doesn't love her – and has no intention of marrying her.

Worryingly, Jodie seems unfazed by Sacha's big bombshell and later tells a baffled Beka that she's confident he'll change his mind.

3. Lucky grows suspicious

It's not just Beka who is confused by Jodie's bizarre behaviour next week, as Lucky starts to connect the dots as well.

The net will begin to close in on Jodie when Lucky suspects that there could be more to Beka's mysterious symptoms than meets the eye.

Initially, Lucky attempts to reach out to Jodie – having witnessed Sacha's cold attitude towards her on the ward. In doing so, Lucky grows suspicious of Jodie's extensive knowledge of Beka's condition – most notably her adamance that the youngster is through the worst of it.

After doing some digging, Lucky stumbles across some of Jodie's old hospital notes and begins to unravel her tangled web of secrets.

4. Skylar hits rock bottom

As the hearing kicks off, Cameron confidently delivers his highly economical version of the truth, while Skylar struggles to get across her very different one.

Despite insisting that Cameron did instruct her to administer the fatal antibiotics, Skylar buckles under pressure when Michael urges her to own the mistake.

Aware that she doesn't have Michael's backing, Skylar is forced to accept that she is at fault here, sparking a devastating series of events which will change everything.

5. Sacha is put in danger

It's Sacha's turn to face the wrath of an increasingly unstable Jodie next week, when she makes another shocking move following his attempt to break up with her.

Determined to keep Sacha close, Jodie puts poison in Beka's food once again – unwittingly placing Sacha in danger when he shares it with her.

With Sacha and Beka's lives in serious danger, it's down to Lucky – who now knows the truth – to save the day. But can she convince Jodie to get the help she clearly needs?

6. Jac struggles with Kian's addiction

Following her worrying discovery about Kian last night (January 12), Jac attempts to throw herself into work as a distraction.

Sadly, but not wholly surprisingly, Jac soon finds that it's not that easy, when she struggles to emotionally distance herself from a difficult case.

Unable to shake off her worries about Kian, Jac fails to emphasise with a patient's unfortunate predicament, particularly as she believes his condition is due to a long history of smoking addiction.

7. Nicky and Chloe join forces

As Jac continues to lash out, Nicky and Chloe are forced to put their differences aside to challenge her.

Fans know that Nicky and Chloe's friendship has become another casualty of Cameron's ongoing manipulation, and the tensions between are at an all-time high next week.

However, when they believe that Jac is unfairly treating a patient with breathing difficulties, they team up in a bid to change her mind. Can Nicky and Chloe let bygones be bygones, or will Cameron always come between them?

Holby City airs these scenes on Tuesday, January 19 at 7.50pm on BBC One.

