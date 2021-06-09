7 Holby City spoilers for next week

Photo credit: Digital Spy - BBC

Holby City spoilers follow.

Next week on Holby City, Fletch's world comes crashing down around him, sending Kian into self-destruct mode.

Meanwhile Josh fights for a future with Ange and Dom and Sacha go head to head. Here are seven of the biggest moments coming up:

1. Fletch makes a devastating discovery

Photo credit: BBC

Fletch's world comes crashing down around him next week, when he realises that his daughter Evie has been stabbed while on the run with Andrei.

As Kian desperately fights to save Andrei, Fletch is left distraught over the extent of Evie's injuries and is supported by both Ange, and later Jeni. Will Evie pull through?

2. Ange confronts Dom

Photo credit: BBC

Ange is skating on thin ice now that Hanssen knows about her inappropriate relationship with Josh, and is keen to keep her head down.

Having ended the relationship, Ange wants to find out who reported her – and has her suspicions confirmed when she confronts Dom.

Hurt that her own son reported her, Ange demands to know why Dom betrayed her like that – but will she ultimately be able to stay away from Josh for the sake of her career?

3. Josh drops a bombshell on Ange

Photo credit: BBC

Wounded from his breakup with Ange, Josh is determined to crack a mystery case, hoping to impress her in the process.

When he's successful, Josh's efforts impress Ange, but it's clear that she isn't going to budge on her decision regarding their relationship.

Convinced their current working situation is the issue here, Josh shocks Ange by revealing his plans to move hospitals. How will she react?

4. Dom and Sacha go head to head

Photo credit: BBC

Jeong is stuck in the middle as Sacha and Dom prepare to fight it out for the Clinical Lead role.

They both give strong interviews, but will Sacha’s experience win against Dom’s ruthless ambition?

5. Fletch lashes out

Photo credit: BBC

As Evie fights for her life, Fletch is left further devastated when her condition takes a turn for the worse.

When it becomes clear that Evie has a bleed on her lungs, a frantic Fletch refuses to let Kian operate on her.

Story continues

With his emotions taking over, Fletch lashes out at Kian and hits a nerve when he reminds him of the deaths of both his wife and girlfriend Bea.

Insisting that Evie's predicament is all Kian's fault, Fletch warns his colleague that he'll never forgive him if his daughter dies.

6. Lucky tries to move on

Photo credit: BBC

Still reeling from Kian's rejection, Lucky attempts to move on with her life next week, and joins social worker Connor Coleman (played by former Emmerdale star Mark Jordon) for a drink.

As Lucky flirts with Connor, she makes her unavailable to a vulnerable Kian for the first time, just when he needs her the most.

Lucky ignores Kian's desperate attempts to get in contact with her as she pursues her spark with Connor, but will she live to regret it?

7. Kian struggles to cope

Photo credit: BBC

Kian is relieved when Andrei pulls through but his distressing confrontation with Fletch is still ringing in his ears.

Struggling to resist the urge to use again, Kian attempts to reach out to Lucky – but to no avail. Can he remain strong, or is he about to make a tragic mistake?

Holby City airs these scenes on Tuesday, June 15 on BBC One.



Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Holby City spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like