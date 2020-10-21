7 Hat Trends Worth Investing In This Fall and Winter

Getty Images

As the temperature begins to decline, our clothes tend to get bulkier and bulkier, until eventually, we reach a day where we've gone full marshmallow, complete with 5 different layers and a puffer coat. But one trick that always helps us amp up a fall or winter outfit, and happens to be both practical and cute? Adding a fun little hat, whether it's an Emily in Paris type beret or the same beanie we've rocked for the past five years.

In case your collection is in need of an update, we're rounding up seven different hats worth incorporating into your outfits from now until springtime. But, like with all top trends, there's also a style you might want to phase out, at least for the time being, which we're including as well.

RELATED: 3 Different Ways to Wear a Beret

A Beret

View photos

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

We loved our beret last fall, and this year is no different. It's a sweet style that's more on the feminine side, making it the perfect accessory to pair with dresses and ruffled items.

Shop It: Brixton Audrey Wool Felt Beret ($49; nordstrom.com)

A Wide-Brim Hat

View photos

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

If your outfit is feeling a bit, well, boring, a style with a wider brim will help to spice it up. It's a true statement piece that will take you basics from meh to whoa.

Shop Similar: Lack of Color Benson Tri Hat ($149; revolve.com)

A Pageboy Cap

View photos

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Story continues