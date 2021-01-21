7 Hair and Makeup Looks From Bridgerton That Are Totally Wearable Today

Hana Hong
·9 min read
bridgerton-beauty-looks: Daphne
bridgerton-beauty-looks: Daphne

netflix.com

Whether the setting is a mythical medieval world (see Game of Thrones) or angsty high school (see Euphoria), a show with some dreamy lashes, great complexion, or a killer lip color can draw us in just as much as a jaw-dropping plot twist. Bridgerton is the latest TV show to captivate both beauty enthusiasts and film buffs alike. The Regency era-inspired show isn't short of either great characters or beauty inspiration—and although it's...questionable how Daphne's hair and makeup looks so unscathed in the midst of intense emotional turmoil, we can't help but appreciate the magic of good television makeup.

Just because the beauty is modeled after the 18th century doesn't mean that some of the looks (well, maybe not those perms) can't be brought into modern times. We chatted with the hair and makeup artists behind the brilliant Bridgerton beauty world—Marc Pilcher and Lynda Pearce—to learn the behind-the-scenes secrets on how they created some of the iconic looks. So, if you ever find yourself having to present yourself in front of the queen (a totally normal, relatable predicament), you can be sure to look "flawless, my dear."

How did you approach the hair and makeup for each character on the show?

Marc Pilcher: I usually find my approach by researching the period and reading over the scripts a few times. As I read, I started to formulate my ideas of how I can reflect their personalities through the hair and makeup. Every one of the beauty looks you see is unique to their personality. I was lucky in that all the actors loved my ideas when I pitched it to them in their initial fittings.

Did you take inspiration from anything?

Lynda Pearce: Marc really wanted the entire cast to be natural, fresh-faced, and elegant. For Daphne, we took inspiration from Audrey Hepburn, who always looked so flawless. It was all about fresh, dewy skin and naturally beautiful, minimalistic makeup.

The diversity was one of the best parts of the show—how did you incorporate that into the cast's beauty looks?

LP: The diversity on the show is absolutely wonderful—colorblind casting is the way forward. When it came to individual hair and makeup, we wanted to celebrate everyone's own skin tone and enhance their natural beauty.

MP: Agreed, an example was what we did with the queen. Her wigs were my favorite look to create. Celebrating the fact that Queen Charlotte was of African descent in real life, as well as the casting of the gorgeous Golda [Rosheuvel], I wanted to create styles that were of the period, but incorporating braids, locks, and Afro-textured hair. It hadn't really been done before, so it was so much fun creating that royal look from scratch.

How can we achieve the Bridgerton beauty look ourselves?

LP: When recreating the Bridgerton look at home, remember to keep it fresh. Don't go too heavy on the makeup. In a world where makeup has become so heavy and we're all wearing masks, I really hope the show brings natural beauty back to the world again. Everyone has imperfections and they are what make us perfect! Use makeup to enhance what you have, not conceal it.

Oh, and always look after your skin. By the end of the day, it will have had quite a beating from the weather, pollution, and makeup you wear, so be sure to clean it and look after it. Don't forget to choose a good moisturizer and keep the skin hydrated.

Now that you know the inspiration behind the looks, it's time to put them into practice. Don't worry, Bridgerton beauty doesn't include toxic beauty ingredients that royals have historically used, like lead-based white foundation (not to mention that mysterious blush pigment the maids were applying). We asked Pilcher and Pearce which Bridgerton beauty looks they could actually see becoming big beauty vibes in 2021—plus how to recreate them. Below, the most approachable looks they think can be translated into modern times and are sure to make you the talk of the Ton.

Daphne’s curled tendrils

Bridgerton might be responsible for bringing back the curled tendril, and TBH we’re not mad about it. “In episode 3, the script says that the whole room should gasp as Daphne walks into the Princess Ball. We achieved this by adding the tendrils and voluminous curls,” said Pilcher. “When I hear head-turning, I imagine Audrey Hepburn. Daphne’s whole look was based on Audrey Hepburn from the film War and Peace, from the 1950s. Short fringe and micro bangs were popular in the 50s, so I decided to keep it in for Daphne; we added the tendrils in later episodes to soften her look, which I really loved.”

Daphne’s half-up hairstyle

Who knew the half-up hairstyle could look so...royal? Definitely one of the dreamier looks on the show, the world collectively gushed over Daphne’s famous ball look. “I created this look to keep her looking youthful,” said Pilcher. “Daphne is still only supposed to be 18, so I felt that if she had her hair up all the time it would be too stuffy. Although the looks are royal, I wanted young girls to relate to her.”

Luckily, this hairstyle is one of the easier hairstyles to replicate at home. Tease the hair at the crown for max volume, and add some easygoing waves at the end for a more elegant, ethereal take.

RELATED: How to Do a Half-Up Twist Hairstyle

Daphne’s natural, glowing complexion

Skinimalism is set to be one of 2021’s biggest beauty trends, so it’s only fitting that Daphne’s face makeup was kept simple. If you found yourself marveling at Daphne’s poreless complexion (even with your television’s ever-increasing HD definition!), that’s the magic of good skincare.

“Good skincare is key! If you look after your skin, your skin will look after you,” she said. “I instructed the cast to drink lots of water and follow a good skincare routine at the end of the day. For you trying it at home, keep the base light and buff it to allow the compression to stay dewy—nobody likes a caked-on look.”

As for the products, Pearce recommends Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Face Primer ($38; sephora.com) to prep the skin and a good light foundation or tinted moisturizer for daily wear. “We used Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Foundation ($50; nordstrom.com) on Daphne—it’s a fresh, lightweight base that allows the skin’s natural complexion to shine through.”

Cressida’s braided crown

Pippi Longstockings could never! Many people stay away from braided hairstyles as an adult (partly because they remind us of our cringey childhood beauty choices), but these aren’t your typical pigtails. “With Cressida’s braided crown, my idea was that she has plotted with her mother to catch the prince, so she styles her hair into a crown, hoping that he will look at her and realize that she should be his princess,” says Pilcher. “The braids were wired and then I sewed minute pearls along every strand to heighten the crown look.” While Cressida Cowper’s enviable Grecian head of hair is a bit trickier to create without a skillful hairstylist, that doesn’t mean you can’t recreate a similar braided updo at home. In fact, here’s how to create a rope braid updo (it’s easier than you think).

RELATED: 3 Braided Updo Hairstyles That Are Actually Easy (Seriously)

Lady Danbury’s high arches

Following the concept of natural complexions and tinted lips (Pilcher opted for tinted lip balms that gave the characters a more youthful appearance), brows were also given the natural treatment, only lightly filled in and brushed up for a more kempt look. Perhaps the most memorable of arches were Lady Danbury’s perfectly groomed brows.

“We kept Adjoa’s own eyebrow shape and just enhanced it,” said Pearce. “They aren’t period-correct, but it was lovely to add this modern element to her look. I personally love the high arch shape, not only because they work beautifully with Adjoa’s bone structure, but because I think they show the constant watchful eye, judgment, and power Lady Danbury has over the Ton.”

To achieve the look, Pearce stresses a light hand. “Fill where needed but don’t feel the need to completely draw them in. We used Mac Eye Brows Styler ($19; ulta.com) on most of the cast. “I love this product—it has great shades and the small pencil end allows for small, quick strokes, so the brow looks more natural, rather than block-like.”

Eloise’s ribbon headbands

Eloise’s mullet probably isn’t for everyone, but there is inspiration to be had from her ample hair accessories. “Eloise's look was a normal fashion of the Regency period—some young girls sported mullets,” says Pilcher. "I chose this look because she was a feminist and a tomboy, but since her mama would want her still looking girly, I added the Grecian ribbons. All period looks reoccur through time and the Regency look was derived from the looks of ancient Greece, including that style of head decoration.” If you don’t have a hair accessory on hand, you can also DIY one by upcycling scrap ribbons.

Everyone’s perfectly flushed cheeks

The most universal beauty look applied to all characters was probably the use of blush—even the bachelors were flaunting a killer coral flush. But while pigmented powders were the makeup of choice for men and women back in those days, the Bridgerton signature was achieved with advanced cream formulas.

“For our cast’s flushed cheeks, we used Stila cream blushers,” said Pilcher. “I wanted the girls to look young and fresh with glowing dewy complexions, and the Stila ones ($25; ulta.com) are perfect for this. For the boys, we used darker shades—it was typical for men to wear rouge during this period.” Pilcher recommends scouting formulas that blend easily, and applying from the apples of the cheeks towards your cheekbones. Use your fingertips to blend, tapping across the skin in circular motions to create a more natural feel.

Latest Stories

  • Marshawn Lynch goes for a skate with Akim Aliu and it's as entertaining as you'd imagine

    The former NFL star went skating with one of hockey's leading anti-racism advocates and the result was delightful.

  • Pascal Siakam misses practice after hard fall on dunk

    Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam is questionable for Friday's home game against the Miami Heat.

  • Report: Eagles tab Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as next head coach

    Nick Sirianni served as the Colts' offensive coordinator since 2018.

  • Alexander Ovechkin's wife Nastya fires back at NHL over questionable safety protocols

    Ovechkin's wife raised several good points about individual responsibility, as the NHL's decision to play without a bubble continues to have bad consequences.

  • Oilers are going to need a lot from Mikko Koskinen with no relief on the horizon

    The Oilers are short on options in net, and it's only a matter of time before that catches up with them.

  • NBA postpones Memphis Grizzlies' next 3 games under coronavirus protocols

    The next three Memphis Grizzlies games are postponed due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

  • Conor McGregor doesn't dismiss fight with Jake Paul: 'We'll see what happens'

    While a fight is not on the radar yet, Conor McGregor didn't say no when asked about Jake Paul.

  • Brooklyn's brilliance was on display but glaring holes still need to be addressed

    Going all-in on star power was an easy decision, assuming Irving stays onboard and unexpected absences won’t become the norm. But staying pat could have the Nets on the outside looking in, although smart money says Marks will be scraping the lint in Brooklyn’s pockets to cover the glaring holes.

  • Report: Steelers interview former Browns coach Hue Jackson for offensive coordinator position

    Hue Jackson hasn't coached in the NFL since the 2018 season.

  • NBA trade watch: Which stars are likely to be moved next

    Which mid-career superstars, expiring All-Stars and aging duos could be the next on the trade block?

  • Pascal Siakam reveals groin has been bothering him

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam took an awkward fall against the Miami Heat and told reporters his groin has been a problem for a few games.

  • Report: Steelers sign former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins

    Less than a month after his dramatic exit from Washington, Dwayne Haskins is reportedly signing with the Steelers.

  • Pressing questions for NFC, AFC conference championships: Encore from Packers pass rush can end Tom Brady's run

    Matt Harmon looks at five pressing questions heading into the AFC and NFC Championships, including whether the Packers' pass rush can make life miserable for Tom Brady.

  • Larry Scott leaves Pac-12 in mess of his own making: 'I undoubtedly could have handled things better'

    Scott’s arc as a commissioner from an asset to a liability went unchecked by Pac-12 leadership for too long. They left him bumbling around as an overpaid target, failing in officiating controversies and stepping in mess after mess.

  • B.C. Lions sign wide receiver Shaq Johnson to contract extension

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian wide receiver Shaq Johnson to a contract extension. The six-foot, 185-pound native of Brampton, Ont., recorded career highs in receptions (39) and yards (597) in 2019 while also scoring a pair of touchdowns. Johnson has appeared in 54 games for the Lions over the past four seasons, making 97 catches for 1,454 yards and seven touchdowns. In his first full season as a pro in 2017, Johnson was the Lions' nominee for the CFL's most outstanding Canadian. Johnson was selected in the fourth round, 32nd overall, of the 2017 CFL draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • 'We're going to bite a kneecap off': Lions coach Dan Campbell offers unhinged quote on team's new era

    Dan Campbell took the term smash mouth football to a new level Thursday.

  • Ted Thompson, Packers GM who drafted Aaron Rodgers, dies at 68

    As a scout and GM, Ted Thompson made major contributions to the Packers that fans will never forget.

  • Canadian men's soccer team returns to action on weekend with scrimmage against U.S.

    The Canadian men see their first action in more than a year Saturday when they take on the U.S. in a soccer scrimmage in Bradenton, Fla. Both teams are holding camps at the IMG Center there. Saturday's meeting is not considered an official match, given it will be in the form of two 70-minute scrimmages, allowing both coaches to dig deep into their squad. Because the camp does not fall in a FIFA international window, both teams do not have their full lineups with a lot of young talent called in. Still, the camp marks the start of what Whitecaps striker Lucas Cavallini calls a "crucial year" for Canada with World Cup and Olympic qualifying starting in March and the Gold Cup in July. The 28-year-old from Toronto had six goals in 18 games in his first season with the Whitecaps. Cavallini has won 17 caps for Canada with 11 goals and one assist. The Canadian men, currently ranked 72nd in the world, last played Jan. 15, 2019, when they lost 1-0 to No. 46 Iceland in a friendly in Irvine, Calif. — Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Tennessee hires UCF's Danny White as next athletic director

    Danny White has a strong record of hiring coaches, both at UCF and Buffalo. Finding a new football coach will be his first task at Tennessee.

  • Ivanie Blondin, Canadian skaters thrilled to be competing, but with lowered expectations after long layoff

    Coming off one its most successful seasons in the history of the program, Canadian speed skaters were looking to carry the momentum of their 31 World Cup medals into this year. Then the pandemic hit, the Calgary Oval broke down in September, and now it's been more than 10 months since speed skaters have laced up for a competitive event. To say it's been a nightmarish season is an understatement. "I'm not going to say I didn't panic. I did panic. There were a couple times over the last while I asked what I was doing," Ivanie Blondin told CBC Sports this past week from Heerenveen, Netherlands. "Especially when other skaters were competing. They were posting all these fast times and I hadn't even been on the ice." The 30-year-old Calgary resident is one of 12 Canadian long track skaters who have entered the Netherlands "bubble" and are gearing up to compete in a pair of unique World Cup events starting this weekend. It will all lead to the world championships Feb. 11 - 14. These will be the team's first events since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international competition to a halt last March. WATCH | Canadian skaters excited for start of season: "In my mind I'm telling myself this is training camp to lay off the pressure," said Blondin, who won the mass start event gold medal at last year's world single distance championships. "I'm trying to be realistic. I don't think there will be many podiums and that's OK." CBC Sports will have live streaming coverage of all competition days, as well blocks of televised coverage as part of their 'Road to the Olympic Games' program. It's been quite the adventure for the Canadians just to get to this point. While athletes around the world were still able to find indoor oval ice to train and compete on, Canadian speed skaters had to think outside the box — that included taking their skating outside. Photos and videos of Canada's long track speed skaters training on icy lakes with picturesque mountains in the background have been making the rounds. Yes, the speed skaters from Canada have been training on lakes to stay in shape and in form. And while it may look pretty, it's not ideal for preparing for international competitions. WATCH | Canada's top speed skaters dazzle onlookers with practice on wild ice: "The ice is really different and so bumpy. Of course you're enjoying it because it's picturesque. But for training, it's not a controlled environment. You are far from the limit," said Ted-Jan Bloemen, the 2018 Olympic champion in the 10,000 metres. "We haven't been able to do intensive training." Bloemen was born and raised in the Netherlands. The bubble the team is in is about 90 minutes from where he grew up. He moved to Canada in 2014 after being snubbed by the Dutch and since then has ascended to speed skating greatness. There were some really dark times these past 10 months for Bloemen. When he speaks about skating you can hear the joy in his voice, something he lost when he wasn't able to be on the ice. But now he's back doing what he loves and is more motivated than ever. "I was so happy. It felt so good to glide again. I want to be skating. I love that feeling so much. I would want to make other people feel the way I do when I'm skating," he said. Sure, the Canadians are happy to be skating again. But they're also realistic about how they'll perform in these World Cup events. "For me the next few weeks to race is about practice. We haven't had the best lead up," Isabelle Weidermann said. "I'm struggling a little bit feeling race ready." Weidermann, from Ottawa, will be competing in the 1,500m and 3,000m events. She says she's never trained so much in a season and is excited to see what will come of it. "I've never biked or ran this much, or spent this much time in the weight room. We've chatted a lot about it. Everyone has the same feelings about not being ready." Weidermann, Blondin and Bloemen are making very clear that Canadian skating fans should not panic and race to any conclusions about where the team is at a year out from Beijing 2022. Instead, as a team, they've decided this is valuable practice that will lead them into a full season of competition beginning next fall. "It's not going to be pretty but the important thing is we're on ice now," Blondin said. And building for Beijing. Canadians competing in Heerenveen, along with the individual distances they have qualified for: Ivanie Blondin (Ottawa, Ont.): 1,000m, 1,500m, 3,000m, mass start Kaylin Irvine (Calgary, Alta.): 500m, 1,000m Béatrice Lamarche (Quebec City, Que.): 1,000m Valérie Maltais (Saguenay, Que.): 1,500m, 3,000m, mass start Abigail McCluskey (Penticton, B.C.): 1,500m, 3,000m Heather McLean (Winnipeg, Man.): 500m, 1,000m Isabelle Weidemann (Ottawa, Ont.): 1,500m, 3,000m Jordan Belchos (Toronto, Ont.): 5,000m, mass start Ted-Jan Bloemen (Calgary, Alta.): 5,000m Alex Boisvert-Lacroix (Sherbrooke, Que.): 500m Laurent Dubreuil (Lévis, Que.): 500m, 1,000m Connor Howe (Canmore, Alta.): 1,000m, 1,500m Gilmore Junio (Calgary, Alta.): 500m