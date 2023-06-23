7 Fun Facts You Didn't Know From the Set of >ii

NBC - Getty Images

If you’ve ever watched an episode of Manifest, you know just how gripping the series is. The show, which first aired on NBC and then moved to Netflix, follows the story of a plane that mysteriously goes missing for over five years. Even weirder? When it finally lands at JFK airport half a decade past its original arrival date, none of the passengers feel any time has passed. However, the rest of the world has obviously gone on without them.

The show has so many exciting moments that it’s pretty hard to say much without giving away spoilers: Between the fantastical plot, the nail-biting scenes, and the likable (and some not-so-likable) characters, it’s no surprise that Manifest’s final season, which aired just recently, was Netflix’s top watched show when it debuted. However, just as interesting as its plot lines are behind the scenes. From one crucial subplot almost not happening to this Manifest star taking the director’s seat for an episode, here are seven fun facts you didn’t know from the set of Manifest.

It Originally Was Canceled After Three Seasons

Can you believe that NBC canceled Manifest after three seasons? Even though the show is popular today after its third season, NBC pulled the plug on the drama series because of low viewership. Thankfully, Netflix picked it up, much to fans’ delight.

It Was Shot in New York City

If you’re familiar with New York City and have watched the show, you may have noticed the series used many quintessential New York City filming locations. For instance, places like Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, and Luna Park in Coney Island all appear in the series.

Josh Dallas Directed One of the Episodes

Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone in the series, took over as director for one of the show’s season four episodes, titled Romeo. It was Dallas’ directorial debut.

And Also Starred in Another Popular Show

If Dallas looks familiar to you, it’s because he played one of the leading roles in another series called Once Upon A Time. The fantasy adventure series was on the air from 2011 to 2018 and was where Dallas met his wife, actress Ginnifer Goodwin. The two played love interests on the show.

These Two Co-Stars Have Been Romantically Linked

Michaela Stone and Jared Vasquez aren’t just together on the show; the actors who play them are also romantically linked IRL. Melissa Roxburgh, who plays Michaela, and J.R. Ramirez, who plays Jared, are reportedly dating.

The Omega Sapphire Stone Almost Wasn’t a Thing

The Omega Sapphire is such a massive part of the show—it’s incredible to think that it almost wasn’t a thing. “Initially, I was reluctant to make such a meal out of a tangible, precious stone,” Manifest creator Jeff Rake told Netflix. “I thought it was going to take the audience out of reality. And then, the more the writers’ room and I talked about it, we learned about how so much of ancient mythology is tied into the tangible, in actual objects, whether it be sapphire or other precious metals in many of the great myths.”

It Originally Was Supposed to be Six Seasons

Manifest creator Jeff Rake originally wanted the series to last six seasons, but when Netflix picked it up, it was cut to four. The good news? Season four is a whopping twenty episodes long.

