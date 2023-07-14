7 free and cheap things to do in Charlotte: birthday Paw-ty, family fun, MoRA concert
This list is curated by Charlotte on the Cheap
Friday, July 14
Humane Society of Charlotte’s 45th Birthday Paw-ty
Location: Humane Society of Charlotte, 1348 Parker Drive, Charlotte, NC 28028
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Dogs and their humans are invited to the Humane Society of Charlotte’s birthday celebration. Enjoy live music, games, treats from Pet Wants CLT, food trucks and beverages from Midnight Mulligan Brewery.
Saturday, July 15
Location: Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, 8850 Fairview Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mint Hill Family Fun Night offers plenty of fun for the kids, including a bounce house, face painting, Giant Jenga and more. At 7 p.m. a concert by Pluto for Planet will start.
Sunday, July 16
Various locations
Various times
Cost: varies
Today is a day to celebrate ice cream! We’ve got the scoop on deals from Urban Sweets, Baskin-Robbins, Dairy Queen, Dippin’ Dots, Bruster’s Ice Cream and more.
Monday, July 17
Location: Pilot Brewing, 1131 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Time: 2 to 9 p.m.
Cost: Varies
Pilot Brewing says “thank you!” to teachers all year. Every Monday, teachers get a free snack with the purchase of a drink.
Tuesday, July 18
Location: 9110 Drivers Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Location: 8024 Savoy Corporate Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Time: All day
Cost: Varies
Every Tuesday, all game play at Topgolf is half price all day. Half price is $15/hour for a bay until 12 p.m., $20/hour for a bay from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and $26/hour for a bay from 5 p.m. to close. The price is per bay, not person. Up to six people can share a bay. If there is no availability for online booking, you still might be able to walk in. There’s a one-time $5 fee for new players.
Wednesday, July 19
Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament
Location: Divine Barrel Brewing, 3701 N Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
There will be an hour of free play at 5 p.m., and then registration for the tournament starts at 6 p.m. Compete for prizes. Five Little Birds Food Truck will be on site.
Thursday, July 20
Location: Embrace Community Sculpture in MoRA, 6697 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Cosmic Collective will be providing the music for this free concert series. You can bring a picnic, or purchase food from food trucks or Hawthorne’s Pizza. Drinks will be available from Edge City Brewery. No outside alcohol is allowed.
