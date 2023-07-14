7 free and cheap things to do in Charlotte: birthday Paw-ty, family fun, MoRA concert

This list is curated by Charlotte on the Cheap, where you’ll find even more free and cheap things to do every day.

Friday, July 14

Humane Society of Charlotte’s 45th Birthday Paw-ty

Location: Humane Society of Charlotte, 1348 Parker Drive, Charlotte, NC 28028

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dogs and their humans are invited to the Humane Society of Charlotte’s birthday celebration. Enjoy live music, games, treats from Pet Wants CLT, food trucks and beverages from Midnight Mulligan Brewery.

Saturday, July 15

Mint Hill Family Fun Night

Location: Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, 8850 Fairview Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Mint Hill Family Fun Night offers plenty of fun for the kids, including a bounce house, face painting, Giant Jenga and more. At 7 p.m. a concert by Pluto for Planet will start.

Sunday, July 16

National Ice Cream Day

Various locations

Various times

Cost: varies

Today is a day to celebrate ice cream! We’ve got the scoop on deals from Urban Sweets, Baskin-Robbins, Dairy Queen, Dippin’ Dots, Bruster’s Ice Cream and more.

Monday, July 17

Teacher Appreciation Night

Location: Pilot Brewing, 1131 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205

Time: 2 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Pilot Brewing says “thank you!” to teachers all year. Every Monday, teachers get a free snack with the purchase of a drink.

Tuesday, July 18

Half Price at Topgolf

Location: 9110 Drivers Way, Charlotte, NC 28269

Location: 8024 Savoy Corporate Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273

Time: All day

Cost: Varies

Every Tuesday, all game play at Topgolf is half price all day. Half price is $15/hour for a bay until 12 p.m., $20/hour for a bay from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and $26/hour for a bay from 5 p.m. to close. The price is per bay, not person. Up to six people can share a bay. If there is no availability for online booking, you still might be able to walk in. There’s a one-time $5 fee for new players.

Wednesday, July 19

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament

Location: Divine Barrel Brewing, 3701 N Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

There will be an hour of free play at 5 p.m., and then registration for the tournament starts at 6 p.m. Compete for prizes. Five Little Birds Food Truck will be on site.

Thursday, July 20

MoRA Summer Breeze Concert

Location: Embrace Community Sculpture in MoRA, 6697 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Cosmic Collective will be providing the music for this free concert series. You can bring a picnic, or purchase food from food trucks or Hawthorne’s Pizza. Drinks will be available from Edge City Brewery. No outside alcohol is allowed.

Visit Charlotte on the Cheap for an expanded list of things to do in Charlotte every day. You’ll find festivals, kids’ activities, date night ideas, art, trivia and much more. You can sign up for a daily email that will keep you in the loop.