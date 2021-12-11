This 7-Foot Rainbow Christmas Tree Will Be Your Holiday Centerpiece This Year

Photo credit: Treetopia



For those who aren’t afraid to stand out, this rainbow tree is everything you could have every asked for.

The Color Burst Rainbow Christmas Tree from Treetopia is exactly what it sounds like, a wave of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple colors on an artificial tree.

The colors are on an angle, so it adds an extra element to the shock factor.

The tree is 7 feet tall and just under 4 feet wide, so hopefully your living room has high enough ceilings that there will be space for the star. You can get the Color Burst Rainbow Christmas Tree (which is composed of 1,213 branch tips of 100% OVC needles) on Amazon for $293.74 with free shipping and white tree stand included.

“I am soooooo in love with this tree!” one buyer wrote. “It’s so shiny-looking in person! It comes in three sections. It’s so easy to put together.”

Not sure if it’s worth the investment? People are putting up trees for every occasion these days, including Halloween, and this rainbow one can cater to birthdays, LGBT Pride Month, or just any time you need to brighten up your space.

