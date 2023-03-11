7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.

In order to find the Florida cities showing cause for concern, GOBankingRates looked at the largest 200 cities in terms of total housing units and some crucial factors such as percentage of mortgages that are between 30 and 90+ days delinquent and homeowner and renter vacancy rates. Data was drawn from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Consumer Protection Bureau, and RealtyTrac. Here are seven most likely to end up with a housing crisis.

Shutterstock.com

7. Pembroke Pines, Florida

Homeowner vacancy rate: 0.9%

% of mortgages delinquent 90 days: 0.7%

Shutterstock.com

6. Hollywood, Florida

Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.6%

% of mortgages delinquent 90 days: 0.6%

virsuziglis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Jacksonville, Florida

Homeowner vacancy rate : 2.0%

% of mortgages delinquent 90 days: 0.6%

Mercuri / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Miami, Florida

Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.2%

% of mortgages delinquent 90 days: 0.6%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

3. Gainesville, Florida

Homeowner vacancy rate : 3.6%

% of mortgages delinquent 90 days: 0.6%

Shutterstock.com

2. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Homeowner vacancy rate : 4.1%

% of mortgages delinquent 90 days: 0.6%

Arrangements-Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Orlando, Florida

Homeowner vacancy rate : 5%

% of mortgages delinquent 90 days: 0.5%

Methodology: In order to find the Florida cities that could be poised for a housing crisis, GOBankingRates looked at the largest 200 cities in terms of total housing units across the following factors: (1) percent of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent by MSA as sourced from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; (2) percent of mortgages 90-plus days delinquent by MSA as sourced from the Consumer Protection Bureau; (3) homeowner vacancy rate as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; and (4) rental vacancy rate as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey. These four factors were then scored and combined with the highest score indicating the city most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. Factors (1) and (2) were weighted 2x and factor (4) was weighted 0.5x. The 100 cities most poised for a housing crisis were moved onto the next round of scoring. These 100 cities were then re-ranked and scored on the four factors above as well as (5) foreclosure rate as sourced from RealtyTrac. These five factors were scored and combined with the highest score indicating the city most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. For this second round of scoring, factors (1) and (2) were weighted 2x, factor (4) was weighted 0.5x, and factor (5) was weighted 1.5x. GOBankingRates then isolated those 10 cities in the Florida with the highest scores for final rankings. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 23, 2022 and rankings were finalized on November 8, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis