7 Festival-Inspired Makeup Ideas That'll Take You From GA to Mainstage

Festival season is officially here and it's time to show up and show out in bold, bright and fun glam looks. From Coachella to Gov Ball, there'll be a sea of two-piece sets, denim looks, cowboy boots, face gems, bright eyeshadow and neon eyeliner looks. Wether it be Pinterest, Instagram or Tik Tok, if you're a bae that likes to moodboard your looks for inspiration; look no further. Below we round up 7 beauty inspo ideas, from no-makeup-makeup to full glam.

Classic Pearl Gem Liner

If you're new to the festival scene or a makeup novice, small and medium-sized pearl face gems are a great way to add flair to your look. You can even find pearls in the same color as your outfit for a monochromatic look.

Liquid Lids

The wet-lid look is here to stay and is a fun way of adding texture to a simple or colorful eyeshadow. The look can be easily created by applying and tapping in a small amount of clear lip gloss on top of your eyeshadow.

Bejeweled Eyes

This one is for the bold and brave; in a crowd of concertgoers, a bejeweled eye look is surely a way to stand out. Make it colorful with various jewels or go all gold or silver for a more classic glam moment. If you're tired of blending shadows, you can still get the look with just a naked lid.

Colorful Brows

Minimal effort with maximum impact is what a colorful brow gives. Instead of fully committing to dyed brows, pack on some eyeshadow or mascara in your desired color.

Bright Bold Lashes

For minimalist makeup girls who still want to make a statement, the colorful lash look is for you. From blue to pink, green and purple, there are countless options to choose from to bring some low-lift flair to your Coachella fit.

Gradient Eyeshadow

While the stars are on the mainstage, all eyes will be on you with this stunning, colorful eye look. Choosing neon or complimentary colors is sure to have you swimming in compliments.

Glittery Metallic Lippies

If lipsticks, oils and balms are more in your makeup wheelhouse, why not try glitter or metallic lippies? An instant and easy way to bring the festival look to a natural or light makeup look. Opt for a bold color like blue, red or orange to really stand out in the crowd.