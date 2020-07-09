The 7 Fashion Aces Princess Diana Served at Wimbledon

If it were any other year, Wimbledon would currently be taking place in London. Though, if there's anything we know to be true, it is that 2020 is no ordinary year. While this year's tennis tournament may be cancelled, we can't help but reminisce on the immaculate courtside style of Wimbledon's past.

Of course, you can't talk about Wimbledon style without mentioning Princess Diana, as she always had fun with her tennis looks. Diana was a keen tennis player herself and often looked amazing on the court in her cycling short and pleated miniskirts. Her courtside looks are just as memorable, however, as she often watched Wimbledon in pastel suits, bold accessories and vibrant prints that we would look just as fabulous today. In particular, we love the sleeveless red tuxedo-style dress she wore with oversize gold buttons and the purple printed blouse which looks like it could be a Rixo print.

Keep scrolling to see the seven aces Princess Diana served at Wimbledon.

1. Gold Buttons

Style Notes: Princess Diana loved gold buttons, and at the 1994 championships, she wore a sleeveless red tuxedo-style dress with penny-size buttons. It's a heatwave-proof winner.

2. Purple Print

Style Notes: In 1991, Princess Diana watched the tennis with a young William wearing a white pleated skirt with a purple printed blouse, cinched with a wide white plaited belt.

3. Interesting Layering

Style Notes: In 1981, Diana experimented with unlikely layering at Wimbledon, wearing a white classic shirt underneath her printed blouse and skirt co-ord. It's an unlikely pairing, but we're into it.

4. Short-Sleeve Blazer

Style Notes: In1994, Princess Diana wore a black-and-white short-sleeved double-breasted jacket with statement gold buttons. Very Alessandra Rich, no?

5. Piled-On Gold Jewellery

Style Notes: Princess Diana's 1993 Wimbledon outfit was a real winner, as she wore a pale pink suit with statement gold buttons, a pink polka-dot silk blouse and a heavy gold chain necklace.

6. Pastel Suiting

Style Notes: At the championships in 1995, Diana wore a pale lemon skirt suit, making us want a pastel suit more than ever.

7. Millennial Pink

Style Notes: At one of Diana's earlier tennis appearances in 1988, she wore a pretty pink jacket and matching skirt.

This article originally appeared on Who What Wear

