7 fantasy football draft picks being taken too low in 2024, like Chase Brown
We are deep into fantasy football draft season in 2024, which means we have enough data on how managers are picking this year.
Thanks to that data -- hat tip to FantasyPros for their Average Draft Position (ADP) numbers that tell us who's getting taken where -- we can tell you that there are some players being underrated by managers who should not be and they're being taken too low.
So here's a look at five of those names that you shouldn't wait on like others ... or you can roll the dice and know that they might be waiting for you if you're patient.
1. WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
His ADP is 63.0, good for WR28. But I'd rather have him than George Pickens and Tee Higgins, I could hear arguments for him over Amari Cooper. Flowers is the top wide receiver who might have even more open looks than he's had. He should be taken a round earlier.
2. WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This is a mystery to me. He's going to be operating from the slot a lot more than last year and he's more reliable than Terry McLaurin. No way he should have an ADP of 79.3.
3. RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
I like Zack Moss this year, but Brown is explosive. How is it that Brown is at 110.3 and Moss is at 89.3? Feels like a huge discount.
4. RB Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders
People are a little too worried about Austin Ekeler. That's it.
5. RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
It feels like a 50-50 split is coming for him and Tony Pollard, so you're getting a timeshare at a discount with Spears going at an ADP of 102.7.
6. QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Remember how people used to let Philip Rivers slide in fantasy and he'd end up at top-12 QB? That's Goff right now. Sure, he doesn't run like others, but he's being taken at QB15, and that feels very low.
7. TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Given the current state of affairs with the Steelers' wideouts, I'm shocked that he's being drafted outside the top-12 tight ends. Plus, he might have a better QB throwing to him this year.
