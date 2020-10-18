These 7 fall jackets are on sale for as low as $24 at Macy's — including Tommy Hilfiger, Free People, Lucky Brand and more

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Fall is in full swing and you know what that means: the weather is getting a bit brisker. On the bright side, chilly weather indicates that it’s time to break out that light jacket to serve as the perfect accessory to your look.

While it may be a daunting task to find one that perfectly fits your style aesthetic and budget, Macy’s features a wide range of options with prices and styles that are both attainable and attractive. Also, each jacket is on sale for at least 50 percent off.

Included in the list are pieces from well-known designers and design houses like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Free People. Some of the jacket styles featured include bombers, denim, faux suede and leather, cargo, tailored options and more.

For added convenience and financial peace of mind, all of these picks are marked down to their lowest price of the fall season, as outlined by Macy’s, and no code is required to snag these massively discounted prices.

These options are also among some of the highest reviewed at Macy’s with shoppers particularly praising this Lucky Brand cargo piece as the “best jacket” for remaining chic and comfy. There are also over 650 shoppers raving about this Style & Co. denim jacket with several pointing out that it is the “perfect jean jacket” for everyday wear.

Whether you’re looking for something to wear on a socially distant date night or on a casual trip to the grocery store, there’s something here for every look and style imaginable.

Retailing for as low as $23.25, we’ve listed seven of our favorites from the bunch. Take a look below!

