7 Experimental Summer Nail Art Ideas We're Saving on Instagram

Having an eye-catching manicure is the goal all year round, but something about the summer makes you extra daring and eager to try something new. This summer, experiential nails are making their way to the forefront of our Instagram feeds.

Now is the time to shake things up, whether you're embracing ultra-bright colors, diamond-encrusted nails, trendy shapes such as the reverse french manicure, or eccentric designs. We've rounded up the best nail designs to update your signature style for the summer.

Keep scrolling to bookmark your favorites

Summer Home-Inspired

Victoria Houllis (@mannequin.hands)

Art Illustrations

????? ??? (@nails.bab)

Beauty Brand-Inspired

Melanie (@overglowedit)

Abstract Watercolors

Christine Doan (@glosshouse)

Crocodile Patterns

Art-friendly Club (@artfriendlyclub)

Summer Candy Swirls

?????? ???????? (@nails.bylynsey)

Gem Psychedelics