7 exercises and trends Rebel Wilson's PT wants you to ignore on social media

Bridie Wilkins
·6 min read
Photo credit: Dave J Hogan - Getty Images
Photo credit: Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

According to a 2019 survey, 55 per cent of women aged 25-49 have taken personal health or fitness action based on what they’ve seen on social media. There are big pros, but some even bigger cons to this.

On the one hand, a 2019 study by the Journal of Psychology found that the more time women spend on social media, the more motivation they have to exercise. On the other, social media (Instagram, TikTok, the lot) is an entirely unrestricted sphere. Anyone can upload any content they want, whether they’re qualified to be promoting said subject or not. This explains why, according to research by money.co.uk, one in four influencer workout videos give the wrong advice, and exercises taken from these clips are incorrectly performed up to 80 per cent of the time.

So, in the interest of setting the record straight, we called upon Jono Castano, a PT who has worked with various celebrities including Rebel Wilson. Here’s everything he wants you to scroll past and ignore, no matter how convincing it might seem.

1.Ballistic stretching

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by David Skrivanek (@david_skrivanek)

For the uninitiated, ballistic stretching is a type of stretching that involves quick and sudden movements, in a bid to maximise flexibility. Take a forward fold. Rather than doing a static stretch reaching towards your toes, a ballistic version would involve bouncing and jerking towards your feet. It’s about pushing your muscles past their normal range of motion, and is typically used by athletes.

Castano is adamant this is something you should avoid without the guidance of a trainer. "Without properly warming up the muscles, the jerky movements can cause sprain or a tear in the tendons or connective tissue that joins the muscles," he explains. "Ballistic stretching, in my opinion, should be utilised only once the body is fully warm or even after a workout. Always start with dynamic stretching to warm up."

Dynamic stretching, FYI, is similar to ballistic stretching in that it involves movement, but rather than jerking and forcing your body into positions, it’s slower and more natural – no forcing involved.

2. The ‘no hands’ Stairmaster ab trick

Word on the TikTok street is that not holding onto the rails of a Stairmaster, will give you ‘abs’. Newsflash: it won't.

"The Stairmaster is a cardio machine that has handrails that are meant to be utilised to stop you from falling, or in case of a potential trip," Castano tells us. He says there are plenty more efficient, safer core moves to help you build abdominal strength: "There are many other exercises that I like to use with clients to build core strength, like hanging knee raises, planks and ab roll outs."

3. Behind-the-neck lat pulldowns

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 곰스크로 가는 기차 (@gom___sk)

In at number one of Castano’s exercises not to attempt without a trainer by your side is the behind-the-neck lat pulldown. It’s exactly what you’re imagining – rather than pulling the bar down in front of you, you pull it behind your neck. Why? It’s said that doing the behind-the-neck variation activates your shoulder muscles as well as the muscles in your back that a standard pulldown does, but it’s not as easy (or worthy) as it sounds.

"If you pull the bar down with your arms too far behind your head, it could overstretch your rotator cuff muscles in your shoulder, which are essential to support your shoulders," Castano says. "Without the support of the rotator cuffs, you are much more likely to injure your shoulders."

A study in the Journal of Strength of Conditioning Research concurs. After comparing the benefits of the front lat pulldown to a behind-the-neck lat pulldown, they found that behind-the-neck variations had no bearing on the activation of additional muscles, and should therefore be avoided.

Castano wagers that you’ll reap the same rewards from shoulder presses. "They’re very similar when done with dumbbells, but less dangerous because the weight is held slightly in front of you."

4. Barbell jump squats

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emily Kolb (@_emilyak)

If you’re anything like us, jump squats alone are no mean feat, so adding in a barbell seems intense, but plenty of influencers have been doing it. Castano’s firmly in the don’t-try-this-at-home camp.

"If you can jump and land without any pain, you're good to jump squat. But adding weight to this means an increased risk of injury. Learning the correct technique to jump squats can be more effective and utilise more muscles, than adding any amount of weight."

5. Rebound box jumps

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brianna Green (@brigreen18)

Anyone who follows any CrossFitters will have come across rebound box jumps. The CrossFit community swear by them for speed and efficiency, since they involve jumping back up to the box the second your feet touch the ground - no stepping back, and no breaks between jumps. Some find that landing on the very edge of the box, rather than the top, also makes it easier, but Castano’s not a fan.

"Due to the impact on the knees and in an untrained state, you can really injure yourself, and potentially tear an Achilles tendon," he says. "With any exercise, it's best to have the technique down before adding to the height and pace of the jumps."

6. The ‘one knee’ balance challenge

The latest TikTok trend to do the rounds is the ‘one knee stand up' challenge, which is believed to test your balance. It involves getting down on one knee, standing up, then getting back down on the same knee with your arms crossed over your chest. Then take the back foot into your hand and try to get back up again, without letting go of your foot. Confusing, we know. Hopefully that’s enough to put you off trying.

"This trend to me seems incredibly easy to harm yourself and cause injury," Castano says. "It takes quite a lot of core strength to do something like this and even some of the most advanced athletes would probably struggle."

7. Chlorophyll water

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ally (@allys_eats)

Food and drink fads come and fade for a reason, and Castano says the chlorophyll water trend isn’t set to stick around. People claim drinking it daily is genius for reducing inflammation in the body, but Castano says there are more reliable things you can be doing.

"One of them is working out, followed by stretching and recovery," he explains. "Getting a good sweat on, rehydrating with (normal – not chlorophyll) water, stretching the body and implementing healthier whole foods into your diet is enough to decrease any inflammation in your body. Don’t buy into fads like drinking chlorophyll water."

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • 24-hour hockey game in Edmonton raises funds for young adults with cancer

    Kids and coaches were up all night Friday playing hockey in Edmonton to raise money for young adults living with cancer. The initiative was inspired by Matt Cook, a former Alberta Junior Hockey League player from Edmonton who died of cancer in 2010. The game — which took place at the Canadian Athletic Club from 6:00 p.m. Friday to 6:00 p.m. Saturday — is a tribute to Cook and a great experience for the young players, said Tammy Coley, chairperson of the 24-hour Charity Challenge Game. "That's pr

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri