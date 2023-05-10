7 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Mack is determined to fight for Charity's love as the fallout of his baby secret continues.

Meanwhile, Moira faces losing the farm to Kim, thanks to Caleb's plotting.

Elsewhere, Wendy and Liam get closer.

Here are the seven big moments to watch out for.

1. The fallout of Mack's lies continue

With Mack's baby secret out in the open, he's left ashamed by Moira's harsh words as she realises the extent of his lies. But something in Moira's tough love convinces him to fight for his love and fix things with Charity.

Meanwhile, Amy is horrified to hear that Mack is Reuben's dad and struggles to get her head around what Chloe has done.

2. Moira faces financial hardship

In a bid to keep Kim on side, Caleb persuades her that he can convince Moira to sell her Butler's and he watches on as Moira's farm falls into financial ruin.

Defeated by the state of her business, a devastated Moira admits to Cain that she can't see a way of keeping the farm afloat. Little do they know, Caleb is watching from afar…

3. Caleb offers Moria a way out

Moira approaches Caleb for some financial advice, leaving Cain wary. Caleb says he might have found a solution – but she won't like it. Moira is appalled when Caleb suggests selling the land to Kim for her stud farm.

Faced with no other choice, Moira swallows her pride and tells Kim to make her an offer. She has no idea she has played right into Caleb's hands.

4. Nicky and Caleb try to hack Kim's laptop

As Caleb steps up his plans for the stud farm, Nicky battles to log into Kim's laptop and after several failed attempts to guess her password, almost locks the laptop. Stressed about getting caught, he tells Caleb they need to find another way.

Later in the week, Caleb's shady contact Adrian gives him a USB stick, which will help him hack into Kim's laptop and gain access to all her passwords and bank details.

5. Jimmy's efforts backfire

After all his attempts to bond with his nephew, Jimmy is growing increasingly disheartened by Tom's hesitation about spending time with the King family.

While showing Tom around the scrapyard and telling him about the haulage business, Jimmy's hurt when Tom flees after a brief and accidental mention of his father, Carl.

6. Wendy learns Liam's secret

Wendy and Liam's friendship blossoms when Wendy discovers a surprising secret about Liam – he's a secretly published author.

Going by the pen-name of Anna Le Monde, Liam has kept his alter ego under wraps until now but Wendy's delighted to learn the truth and helps him with the ending of a short story when he gets stuck.

Having enjoyed each other's company, Wendy decides to attend a murder mystery weekend with Liam but shocks him when she lies to Bob about it.

7. Mandy struggles with her feelings

After last week's impulsive kiss, Mandy tried to do the right thing and put Paddy's mental health before her own wishes and turned him down.

But despite her selfless act, Mandy is struggling next week. She knows she must move on with her life, but she still only has eyes for Paddy – how will she cope with her heartache?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

