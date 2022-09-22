A 7-Eleven x Crocs Classic Clog Collab Is on the Way

Crocs continues to expand its line of collaborations with an unexpected partnership with 7-Eleven. The global footwear brand is set to release three-limited edition styles including a new hero piece called the Mega Crush Clog.

Combining iconic elements from both brands, the latest offering reimagines Crocs' most recognizable clog and sandal silhouettes into a bold new style that celebrates the world's largest convenience retailer. Every pair is wrapped in a 7-Eleven-inspired colorway and is adorned with customized Jibbitz charms that feature some of its best-sellers like the Slurpee drink, Big Bite Hot Dog, coffee, pizza and more. A standout piece is the Mega Crush Clog which arrives with an elevated heel and vibrant palette. Meanwhile, the collab’s version of a clog and sandal rounds out the collection.

The lineup is available in limited quantities. The Mega Crush Clog made its initial launch while the 7-Eleven x Crocs Classic Clog and Classic Sandal are set to be released on November 11.

Take a look at the collection in the gallery above. The Mega Crush Clog is now available on Crocs' website.