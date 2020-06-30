7-Eleven Has a Piña Colada Slurpee — And Yes, We’re Adding Rum to It
7-Eleven is all about testing the limits with its Slurpee flavors. While one of its latest flavors isn’t bizarre, it does sound incredible tasty. The Piña Colada Slurpee will let you enjoy the classic cocktail without the booze.
The convenience store is always launching new Slurpee flavors, but this isn’t one of them. The Piña Colada flavor has appeared at 7-Eleven before — however, it’s such a summertime beverage that we have to celebrate its return. Plus, maybe you haven’t tried this one before, in which case, what timing!
Instagram account @junkfoodinthetrunk3 recently spotted the Piña Colada Slurpee back in the store. With the fun, bright graphics over the dispenser, it’ll be hard to miss. We’re just keep our fingers crossed that it’ll be at locations nationwide, so we can all enjoy the pineapple and coconut flavors.
Now we know what you’re thinking, and we were thinking the exact same thing. You can easily add a shot or two of your favorite rum to the Slurpee and it’s like having a frozen piña colada. Now that’s what we call innovation.
