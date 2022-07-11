7-Eleven Is Giving Out Free Slurpees Today for 7/11 Day — Here's How to Get One

7-Eleven Slurpee

7-Eleven isn't just celebrating Free Slurpee Day on July 11 (7/11) — they're also marking the brand's 95th birthday!

On Monday, customers are invited to honor 7-Eleven's birthday with a free small Slurpee on Free Slurpee Day (officially known as 7-Eleven Day).

One free small Slurpee drink coupon has been uploaded to all 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty app members so all customers have to do is head to 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes stores to pick up the birthday present. No need to worry if you do not have the loyalty app, you can download the app and sign up for a free membership today and still snag the free drink.

RELATED: Krispy Kreme Now Offers Glazed Donut Soft Serve Ice Cream — Plus Donut-Inspired Milkshakes

7-Eleven Slurpee

7-Eleven

Fans can choose from a range of Slurpee flavors, including classics like blue raspberry and cherry or summer flavors such as Brisk blood orange or mango lemonade.

The fun won't stop on July 11 either — the chain is offering Slurpees for $1 all summer long.

Back in 2020, the convenience store canceled 7-Eleven Day for the first time in almost 20 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and opted for a month-long opportunity for customers to get a free drink. The company continued the extended time period for Slurpee freebies in 2021.

RELATED: Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Sandwiches to Celebrate Their Biggest Menu Change in Years

Food and drink freebies are hitting other chains this week as well. On July 12, Subway is giving out up to one million free 6-inch Subway Series subs.

All customers have to do is stop by the sandwich shop on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to grab a free sub. The sandwich deal is in celebration of the Subway Series, a menu revamp of 12 new sandwiches each with unique names and numbers to make ordering faster and easier.