7-Eleven brings back ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day.’ Here’s what to know

7-Eleven is inviting customers to bring in their own cups, for one day only.

The annual “Bring Your Own Cup Day” event returns Saturday, April 13, at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the U.S., according to the convenience store chain.

For $1.99, customers can use any vessel — cups, buckets or otherwise — and fill it with their favorite Slurpee. The classic frozen 7-Eleven treat comes in a variety of flavors from Coca-Cola to pina colada.

7-Eleven customers can grab a vessel of their choice and fill it with a Slurpee for $1.99 on “Bring Your Own Cup Day.”

There are a few rules, however. All “cups” must be:

Clean

Waterproof and leak-proof

Fit upright within the 10-inch hole dispenser

Customers are allowed to fill one vessel per person, while supplies last.

“BYOC Day is a time-honored tradition at 7-Eleven that we look forward to each year,” Dennis Phelps, senior vice president of merchandising at 7-Eleven, said in the release. “We love seeing our customers – of all ages – bring their imagination and creativity to life while enjoying our beloved Slurpee drink.”

Find your nearest 7-Eleven here.

