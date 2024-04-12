7-Eleven brings back ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day.’ Here’s what to know
7-Eleven is inviting customers to bring in their own cups, for one day only.
The annual “Bring Your Own Cup Day” event returns Saturday, April 13, at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the U.S., according to the convenience store chain.
For $1.99, customers can use any vessel — cups, buckets or otherwise — and fill it with their favorite Slurpee. The classic frozen 7-Eleven treat comes in a variety of flavors from Coca-Cola to pina colada.
There are a few rules, however. All “cups” must be:
Clean
Waterproof and leak-proof
Fit upright within the 10-inch hole dispenser
Customers are allowed to fill one vessel per person, while supplies last.
“BYOC Day is a time-honored tradition at 7-Eleven that we look forward to each year,” Dennis Phelps, senior vice president of merchandising at 7-Eleven, said in the release. “We love seeing our customers – of all ages – bring their imagination and creativity to life while enjoying our beloved Slurpee drink.”
Find your nearest 7-Eleven here.
