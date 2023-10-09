7 Editor-Loved Amazon October Prime Day Deals Starting at $7

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

With just one day left until Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event officially kicks off, today is our last chance to take advantage of the retailer’s early deals. But instead of sending you off into the Amazon universe to sort through thousands of products yourself, I used my editor expertise to narrow down the selection to my top seven picks.

My list includes fashion, beauty, and home finds from brands like Levi’s, Dr. Scholl’s, Maybelline New York, and Yankee Candle. Not to mention, the discounts go up to 76 percent off, and prices start at just $7. So, without further ado, here are the Amazon deals that earned a spot in my shopping cart.

Levi's 314 Shaping Straight Jeans

A great pair of jeans is crucial for building out a fall wardrobe, and this Levi’s straight-leg style is on sale for just $17 in select sizes — yes, you read that correctly. The denim pants come in eight blue and black washes, and they’re designed with a button fly, mid-rise waistband, and functional pockets on the front and back. Since most of my existing jeans are light, I’m grabbing these in a darker wash so that I can dress them up with blouses and blazers for nights out and days at the office.

The Drop Vivienne Balloon-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater

Last fall and winter, the black version of this crewneck sweater from The Drop was my most-worn top, and since red is the ‘It’ color this season, I’m grabbing a second one on sale in a fiery colorway. The versatile sweater comes in sizes XXS through 5XL and is made from a thick rayon that holds its shape through the wash. Plus, it has balloon sleeves and exaggerated cuffs, creating a fashion-forward shape that’ll stand out from your average pullover. Catch me wearing the sweater with jeans, trousers, skirts, and even leggings all season long.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Vibrant Loafer

I’m fully committed to the red theme with these Dr. Scholl’s faux suede loafers, which are discounted to just $37. They’re designed with your whole foot in mind, as they have foam insoles for extra comfort and support, extra padding on the heel to protect your ankle from rubbing, and anti-slip outsoles to keep you stable. On the weekends, I’ll wear the loafers casually with jeans and a slouchy sweater, and on office days, I’ll zhuzh them up with high-waisted trousers and a blazer.

Circus NY Darielle Ankle Boot

Of course, I’ll need a pair of cold-weather boots, too, and this Circus NY Chelsea style has my name written all over it. They’re made from “high quality” faux leather that has “been through snow, rain, mud, [and] miles of walking and held up great,” according to a reviewer. Plus, they have chunky lug-soles, which are not only trendy, but also provide stability on uneven city streets. I’ll style them casually with thick socks, jeans, and a sweater, or dress them up with sheer black tights and a mini dress.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara

I’m also taking advantage of the beauty deals, and more specifically, I’m finally snatching up the Maybelline mascara that Sofia Richie Grainge uses while it’s on sale for $7. The mascara wand features a fanned out brush with 10 layers of bristles to lift and separate your lashes, while avoiding those dreaded clumps. Plus, this Lash Sensational formula is waterproof, so you can wear it all day — through any weather conditions — without worrying about it smudging down your face. I don’t know about you, but I’m trusting Sofia on this one.

LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream

The LilyAna Naturals eye cream has also been on my wish list for a while, and this is my chance to get it for $17. It’s made with nourishing ingredients including rosehip seed oil to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, hibiscus flower extract to tighten the skin around your eyes, aloe leaf juice to soothe irritation and dryness, and vitamin C to brighten dark circles. One shopper said they “noticed a dramatic improvement under [their] eyes” within a week of using the cream, and their skin is now “tighter and brighter.” Sign me up.

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home-Scented Large Jar Candle

With the coldest months of the year coming up, I’m using this sale as an opportunity to stock up on cozy candles. This Yankee Home Sweet Home-scented candle has notes of cinnamon, baking spices, and hot tea — um, yum. It comes in a 22-ounce jar with a single wick, and it has up to 150 hours of burning time, per the brand. A shopper said it’s a “great, soothing scent” that “fills the house with warmth,” and that’s exactly what I’m going for this season.

