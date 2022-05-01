7 New Documentaries to Watch in May 2022

Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and more streaming services are adding new documentaries and docuseries in May, many of which focus on true crime.

On Netflix, viewers will find the new docuseries, “Our Father,” which tells the story of former fertility doctor Dr. Donald Cline, who was accused of using his own sperm to inseminate his patients and is thought to have fathered at least 50 children during the 1970s and 1980s. The streaming service is also releasing “Cyber Hell: Exposing An Internet Horror,” which focuses on the “Nth Room,” an online sexual exploitation network that charged users in cryptocurrency.

Amazon Prime Video is taking a closer look at the 1974 murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, a young mother who was killed in her farmhouse in Ontario, Canada, and investigates a suspect who was identified at the time of the crime.

Here, WWD rounds up seven new documentaries and docuseries to watch in May 2022. Read on for more.

“Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known”

Stream on HBO Max on May 3

The “Spring Awakening” Reunion Concert. - Credit: Sarah Shatz

Sarah Shatz

The cast of the original Broadway run of “Spring Awakening” reunites after 15 years in this documentary special for a one-night only concert to benefit The Actors Fund. The feature will include Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr., Skylar Astin and others.

“The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 6

A still from “The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith.” - Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

The new docuseries focuses on the death of Beverly Lynn Smith, a young mother who lived in a rustic farmhouse in Oshawa, Ontario, and was murdered in her own kitchen in 1974. The series focuses on the cold case and how results of a polygraph test raised suspicion against a key witness who was identified at the time of the crime.

“Our Father”

Stream on Netflix on May 11

A still from “Our Father.” - Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

The docuseries tells the story of Dr. Donald Cline, a former fertility doctor, who inseminated his patients with his own sperm and fathered at least 50 children during the 1970s and 1980s. The series follows the impacted individuals and how they connected with their newfound siblings and sought justice.

“Cyber Hell: Exposing An Internet Horror”

Stream on Netflix on May 18

A still from “Cyber Hell: Exposing An Internet Horror.” - Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

The documentary film focuses on two female college students, a group of journalists and cybercrime police officers who brought down the “Nth Room,” an online sexual exploitation network that charged cryptocurrency fees for users to access explicit content.

“The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar”

Stream on Netflix on May 19

A still from “The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar.” - Credit: Netflix

Netflix

The murder of Argentinian photojournalist José Luis Cabezas is the subject of this documentary film, which tells the story about how his death uncovered an organized crime network that involved the country’s politicians and well-known finance executives.

“Look at Me: XXXTentacion”

Stream on Hulu on May 26

A still from “Look at Me: XXXTentacion.” - Credit: HULU

HULU

This film chronicles how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became one of the most-streamed rappers on SoundCloud under the name XXXTentacion. The documentary includes commentary from the rapper’s friends and family and archival footage from his life before his death at the age of 20 in 2018.

“Kick Like Tayla”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 27

Tayla Harris - Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Australian soccer player and boxer Tayla Harris is the focus of this documentary, chronicling her personal and public challenges during her sporting career.

