After 7 died in 'inhumane' warehouse conditions, Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses

BATON ROUGE, La. — The state Department of Health is revoking the licenses of seven nursing homes after more than 800 residents were evacuated and housed in an "inhumane" warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish during Hurricane Ida.

Seven nursing home residents died after being evacuated to a warehouse in the town of Independence, where conditions were later determined to be unhealthy and unsafe, according to state health officials, who said they’ve launched an investigation into the facility.

None of the seven nursing homes is housing residents now.

Paramedics evacuate people at a mass shelter Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Independence, La. Multiple nursing home residents died after Hurricane Ida, but full details of their deaths are unknown because state health inspectors said Thursday that they were turned away from examining conditions at the facility to which they had been evacuated.

No evacuation plan allows nursing home residents to be kept in such "unsafe" and "inhumane" conditions, said Stephen Russo, the health department's attorney who announced the action Tuesday.

He said the agency is conducting an investigation and is cooperating with law enforcement agencies conducting investigations, including the one being done by Attorney General Jeff Landry.

The seven nursing homes are owned by Baton Rouge businessman Bob Dean.

Russo said his agency's investigators have encountered resistance from nursing home administrators and were "intimidated" by Dean through a phone conversation. Russo said Dean also ordered health department personnel off the property.

The agency gave prior approval to Dean's evacuation plan to the warehouse, but Russo said Dean and his staff failed to deliver "the basic necessities and safety requirements."

Russo said the agency began rescuing the more than 800 nursing home residents from the warehouse on Tuesday, two days after Hurricane Ida made landfall and after multiple 911 calls from the facility.

"By Tuesday we knew we had to get in there ... and I believe those rescue efforts were heroic," Russo said.

He declined to provide more details.

“All of these nursing facilities clearly failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services to their residents,” Health Department Secretary Courtney Phillips said in a press release. “When issues arose post-storm, we now know the level of care for these residents plummeted.

"Ultimately, lives were lost — these were grandparents, neighbors and friends, and we know families are hurting. We as a department are taking formal regulatory action.”

Contributing The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses after 7 deaths following Ida