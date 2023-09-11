7 Dark Red Ideas That Won't Make You Look Like a Grandma

Let's face it, New York Fashion Week is well underway and summer is officially over. But we still have so much to look forward to! As the days, weeks and months become inevitably cooler, it's time to switch up those summer manicure vibes and go for something more fitting for the season. And what's the first color that comes to mind for many of us during the autumn? RED! But with this bold color comes a lot of opinions.

For some, like this beauty editor, we don't mind being labeled as the "auntie" or grandma and want to stick to understated, minimal hues of the shade that scream opulence and elegance. But some on the opposite end of the spectrum want the drama that comes with chromatic finishes and 3D textures. They want their nail work to speak for itself.

However you, as a nail enthusiast decide to go about it, the Hypebae Beauty Team has your back. We've included seven dark red nail ideas that won't make you look like a granny with a fanny.

Candy-Cane Red Frenchies

Vampire-Red Glitter Ombré

Blood-Red Chrome

Birkin-Croc Red Frenchies

Everyday Valentine Coquette

Criss-Cross Cherry Pie

Second Date Frenchies