7 critically injured in school bus crash that closes major highway in Idaho

A school bus filled with 30 people crashed near a major highway in Idaho Friday, police revealed

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in Banks, Idaho causing 11 passengers to be injured, the Idaho State Police Department revealed on Facebook. Of the 11, seven were critically injured and four were faced non-critical injuries.

All the children on the bus were transported by air or ground ambulance to nearby hospitals in "an abundance of caution," the post said.

The passengers were on a YMCA summer camp program bus carrying children between ages 13 to 18 and was one of four buses heading from Treasure Valley YMCA, authorities added.

The other three buses were not involved in the crash. The department can not yet confirm what caused the crash as they continue to investigate.

The incident blocked all lanes on Highway 55, the Idaho Transportation Department said.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that multiple "rescue apparatus" are on crash site. The office asked travelers to use alternate routes as delays are expected

"Both lanes of travel are currently closed, there is no ETA on when the road will be fully opened. Crews on scene are working as quickly as possible to get at least one lane open," the post read.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office reported a second crash involving a logging truck Friday afternoon that they are also investigating but clarified that it was unrelated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: School bus crash on Idaho leaves 11 people injured; seven critically