7 Crime & Thriller Books That Aren’t About Women Being Murdered

Alright, alright, crime thrillers might not spring to mind as the 'cool' books to be seen reading poolside during your hot book summer.



But, cool or not, there's no escaping that the genre is the biggest selling in the UK, which means that at least some of you are out there snaffling up whodunnits behind closed doors.



And that's fine. The genre is huge and is certainly not limited to women being told they're crazy (The Woman in the Window, The Girl On The Train) and the big James Patterson thrillers your dad reads. There are plenty of brilliantly written crime and thriller books out there by a huge number of talented writers for everyone to enjoy. But as you'll know after spending a lockdown winter watching crime dramas on TV, it is a genre that has a weird obsession with violence against women. If there is a murder victim, it's often a woman, she's nearly always young and beautiful and there's nearly always some sort of creepy sexual motive involved in her death. Why?



Considering violence against women plays out daily in the news and real life, we say it's a topic best avoided as a plot device in the escapist books you read this summer. It's been a tough 12 months for so many people and whatever your holiday looks like this year, from an Airbnb in Northumbria to lounging on your balcony in your pants, you deserve to devour some literature that lets you finally switch off.



And so ahead is a list of our favourite whodunnits, mysteries, psychological thrillers and crime books out this summer which found something else to focus on than women being murdered.



Any other recommendations? Drop them in the comments below.

A crucial read for anyone who harboured childhood dreams of becoming a ballerina (even if Grade One pliés were about as far as you got).



Sisters Marie and Dara inherited a dance school from their French ballerina mother, which they run with Dara's husband, Charlie. There's a messy dynamic between the three but with the annual Nutcracker production coming up and repairs needed to the building after a fire, there's no time to worry about that now.



However, when contractor Derek arrives to make those repairs, he will infiltrate the mysteriously close-knit trio, exposing family secrets and unearthing long-held grudges until a shocking event threatens to bring down everything the sisters hold dear.



Settle in for a slow but intoxicating thriller that will haunt you well after you finish the book.



Released 6th July 2021 by Virago Press



Little Brown Book Group Megan Abbott - The Turnout, $, available at bookshop.org

Yes, that Stacey Abrams. Somewhere between helping save America from the deep, dark clutches of the political right and campaigning for voting rights, the lawyer and politician has found time to write eight fiction books. While Justice Sleeps, a political law thriller set in the Supreme Court, was actually written a while back but was initially dismissed as being too farfetched. In a post-Trump world however, it was snapped up.



Avery Keene, born to a drug-addicted mother, has worked hard to put her past behind her and become the clerk to a Supreme Court judge at just 26. However, she finds herself in a sticky situation when he falls into a coma just before the court is set to make a landmark decision on a pharmaceutical merger. Appointed his legal guardian and power of attorney, she suddenly finds herself of great interest to a number of shadowy figures with big stakes in the ruling.



But something's fishy about the merger and Avery becomes determined to continue her boss's work in uncovering the truth. Like any good political thriller, the dodgy dealings appear to go right to the top.



This book won't be up everyone's street. It's more John Grisham than Gone Girl vibes, some of the American legal wranglings might require a Wikipedia search and tbh, it's totally fair if after the last four years you never want to read about American politics again. But darn it, Stacey Abrams certainly knows how to write a twisty, pacy thriller with a pleasing amount of no-nonsense female characters*.



If you're a romance fan then definitely also check out Abram's previous books. Written under pen name Selena Montgomery, they offer some wonderfully steamy distractions.



Out now



*NB: Early on there is one assassination of a minor female character. It's politically motivated and there's minimal description of the act.



Harper Collins Publishers While Justice Sleeps - Stacey Abrams, $, available at bookshop.org

It may not be a crime book but Widowland is a bona fide thriller – a genre which conjures up all the same emotions as a crime book, right? Right.



When author C.J. Carey's husband died in 2018, she began thinking about what it meant to be a 'widow' in a society that celebrates couples. And after hearing about the desperately sad treatment of widows in Nazi Germany, she began to imagine a Britain in which the Nazis had been victorious. What would this dystopian society hold for women past childbearing age who had lost their husbands?



Rose is a high-ranking member of an elite class of women with an important job editing classic books to temper the parts of Britain's past that are detrimental to Nazi ideals. But when an important mission dispatches her to meet the lowly women of the Widowlands, everything the new regime has taught her will come into question.



Don't expect to get much done while you're reading Widowland. Let Carey's expert world-building suck you into this terrifying dystopian society while the tense narrative (think: Brave New World with a feminist literary twist) will keep you turning pages faster than you can say 'vive la résistance'.



Out now



Quercus Widowland - C.J. Carey, $, available at bookshop.org

No doubt this book is already somewhere on your reading list for this summer. It's been hyped to the moon and back – and for good reason, too.



Twentysomething Nella works in publishing in New York City. Life should be dreamy but as the only Black woman in her office, she's subject to microaggressions and gaslighting on a daily basis. Her attempts to campaign for diversity which were received so well when she started are now falling on deaf ears.



So when Hazel, another Black woman starts, Nella is thrilled. Initially, Nella and Hazel hit it off just fine, although Hazel seems to be all kinds of good at the things Nella herself is insecure about. Then the threatening notes start. It couldn't be Hazel behind the notes...could it? Is she telling the truth about who she really is?



The Other Black Girl is a slow-burn psychological thriller (ignore the Devil Wears Prada comparisons) with a shocking reveal. Crucially, it spends the largest chunk of the novel illustrating what office life is really like for so many Black women, from code switching to unconscious bias, microaggressions and racial gaslighting. When things eventually do kick off though, they really kick off. Expect the seriously unexpected with this one!



Out now



Bloomsbury Publishing The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris, $, available at bookshop.org

Ooh lord, a psychological thriller with family politics built in? This is going to be messy.



Super close siblings Cathy, Frannie and Joe are on holiday in Verona when disaster strikes: Frannie accidentally hits a man with her car in the dead of night. When it turns out to be someone the siblings had an altercation with earlier that day, fear of jail time in Italy stops them calling the police.



But as the three try to cover up what happened and return to normal life in the UK (where they live in side-by-side cottages, weird), everything begins to fall apart. Stories change, distrust begins to grow, secrets slip and bribery starts. Will the formerly close siblings be able to stick together through thick and thin? Or will a shocking reveal bring everything crashing down? (Non-spoilery spoiler: it definitely will.)



As a does-what-it-says-on-the-tin psychological thriller, That Night is exactly the type of book to be read poolside, cocktail in hand, in roughly two or three sittings. Does anyone have a pool we can borrow?



Released 8th July on Penguin



Penguin Books That Night - Gillian McAllister, $, available at bookshop.org

Okay, small disclaimer: there is an upsetting and violent scene(s) in this book but it's not a woman being murdered. However, if you don't like graphic stuff full stop, or if you're triggered by anything pregnancy-related, then maybe give this one a miss.



This super hyped novel from Lisa Taddeo, acclaimed author of everyone's favourite nonfiction book of 2019, Three Women, is hot, depraved, gritty and messy. Set in the unforgiving heat of Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles, Joan is a woman trying to escape her past after her married lover took his own life in front of her at a restaurant in New York. Short on cash and determined to find a mysterious yoga teacher called Alice, Joan moves into a curious living set-up with three men. There, she tries to ignore the increasingly unhinged attempts at communication from her dead lover's wife as she reflects on her litany of failed relationships with awful men and the shadowy death of her parents when she was young.



Released 24th June on Bloomsbury Publishing



Bloomsbury Publishing Animal - Lisa Taddeo, $, available at bookshop.org

If a year of no flying has got you mistakenly romanticising those 6.20am Ryanair flights from Luton airport for your summer hols, then Falling by T.J. Newman, a former flight attendant herself, is probably enough to bring you back down to earth.



All aboard a six-hour flight from LA to New York, things are going swimmingly until the pilot receives a call notifying him that his wife and kids are strapped to explosives and that unless he crashes the plane with 150 people on board, his family are going to get it.



The crew – Kellie (new to her job), Jo, Big Daddy (sure) – are forced into a terrifying situation as they try to figure out a plan to keep the passengers safe while Bill the pilot flies the plane and wonders what to do. On the ground, his wife Carrie grapples with trying to negotiate with her captors and save her young children from death.



The language is a little cheesy (read: very American) but given the fact that everything that happens unfolds in real time (no flashbacks or musings on the state of the world here), the book makes for a tense and claustrophobic read, the fast-paced action zipping along at an astonishing rate. It's no wonder the book's already been snapped up to turn into a film by Universal.



Out now



Simon & Schuster Falling - T.J. Newman, $, available at Waterstones

