7 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, no new deaths

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

There have been 1,018 cases in the province, according to Sunday's update, but 749 people have recovered. Six people are in hospital, three in intensive care.

The provincial death toll remains at 47.

The province has reported 33,579 negative tests.

The following is a list of symptoms for COVID-19:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

