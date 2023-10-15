7 Countries Where There Are No Death Taxes

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Death taxes, also known as estate taxes or inheritance taxes, have long been a subject of financial concern and debate. These taxes can significantly impact the wealth passed on to heirs, prompting individuals and families to explore strategies for minimizing their impact. While death taxes are prevalent in many countries around the world, some nations have chosen not to impose them, providing a haven for wealth preservation and inheritance planning.

What is a Death Tax?

According to Investopedia, Death taxes, commonly referred to as estate taxes or inheritance taxes, are taxes imposed by the federal and some state governments on someone’s estate upon their death. These taxes are levied on the beneficiary who receives the property in the deceased’s will or the estate that pays the tax before transferring the inherited property.

The primary purpose of these taxes is to generate revenue for the government. The taxable assets typically include real estate, financial holdings, businesses, and other valuable properties through inheritance. The tax rate and threshold, which determines the estate’s value exempt from taxation, vary from one country to another.

Countries That Don’t Have A Death Tax

Nomad Capitalist highlights some of the countries that don’t have a death tax, including each country’s terms:

Australia

Australia said farewell to inheritance taxes in 1979 when all of its states collectively decided to abolish the levy. This change represents a departure from Australia’s generally stringent tax regulations. Nevertheless, those who inherit assets within the framework of an Australian estate should be mindful of potential capital gains tax implications. Beneficiaries must maintain comprehensive records of the assets’ initial investment basis and any expenses accrued by the estate during the transfer process.

In addition to this, Australian residents who inherit foreign assets may find themselves subject to various other Australian taxes. It’s important to consider that, despite the absence of estate taxes, Australia maintains its reputation as a high-tax nation with some of the world’s most elevated tax rates.

Hong Kong

In 2006, Hong Kong made a significant move by eliminating its inheritance tax. A “transition tax rate” of US$13 was applied to estates when an individual passed away while the inheritance tax abolition was being implemented.

Presently, Hong Kong has no wealth tax, gift tax, and estate tax. Even when such taxes were in place, Hong Kong’s territorial tax system extended to estates, providing exemptions for foreign estates. Despite these favorable conditions, it is recommended to have a will in Hong Kong, to ensure the smooth transfer of assets.

Canada

In contrast to its southern neighbor, Canada stands out for its absence of an estate tax. In principle, this factor might make it an appealing destination for affluent Americans who wish to experience a similar language, culture, and geographical proximity without the burden of a substantial death tax liability for their heirs. In Canada, beneficiaries of estates are not required to include their inheritances in their tax declarations. That being said, the situation can be a bit complicated.

This complexity arises because the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) treats posthumous asset transfers as a type of sale, except when the assets are bequeathed to a surviving spouse, in which case exceptions apply. The increase in the value of a person’s worldwide assets at the time of their passing is subject to capital gains tax. This liability must be documented in the deceased individual’s final tax return, known as the “terminal return.” While a primary residence typically receives an exemption, other assets may trigger capital gains taxes at a rate equivalent to half the standard tax rate.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg offers a relatively favorable environment for minimizing estate taxes, although the process is not entirely straightforward. European Union regulations stipulate that the estate tax jurisdiction is determined by the deceased individual’s country of residence, but certain assets can still be subject to taxation in their country of nationality. Expatriates residing in Luxembourg have the option to utilize the nation’s estate tax laws, although certain countries, such as the United States, may also assert their tax jurisdiction.

For those intent on establishing a Luxembourg-based estate, it is possible to achieve tax rates as low as 0%. Non-citizens generally face a minimum rate of 2%, which is determined through a complex calculation. Surviving spouses are subject to a 5% inheritance tax. These rates are typically applied to inheritances transferred to direct descendants, while rates for inheritances left to unrelated parties are considerably higher. Nevertheless, it’s important to note that Luxembourg imposes forced heirship rules, ensuring that surviving children receive a minimum of half of the deceased individual’s estate.

New Zealand

New Zealand ranks quite well in various aspects, including human development, infrastructure, and safety. Nonetheless, in our view, its remote geographical location and relatively high taxation rates can serve as deterrents.

Despite these considerations, it’s worth noting that New Zealand mandates the filing of a final tax return in the deceased individual’s name, but it refrains from imposing an estate tax or taxing assets inherited by beneficiaries.

However, it’s important to highlight that the estate will still require a tax ID number to facilitate the filing of its separate return. If you intend to relocate to New Zealand, it’s advisable to have several million dollars available for investment. Recent changes in immigration legislation have raised the investment threshold from NZ$5 million to NZ$15 million for individuals seeking residency and eventual naturalization.

Mexico

Mexico operates under a civil law legal system, which inherently contributes to the complexity of its estate tax regulations. Interestingly, Mexico does not formally acknowledge inheritance taxes; instead, it employs a system of donations to regulate the transfer of assets from individuals to others who are not acquiring the assets through payment, including beneficiaries such as heirs.

Under Mexican law, assets can be transferred to spouses or children (referred to as “lineal descendants”) without incurring tax liabilities, while transfers to other parties are subject to certain limitations. Similar to many civil law jurisdictions, Mexico imposes a stamp tax on property transfers to descendants, although there exists an exemption calculated based on minimum wage.

Sweden

Although, Swedes used to pay estate tax rates as high as 60%. But now, Swedes pay nothing in estate tax at death.

Sweden does implement forced heirship laws, which essentially dictate that individuals who lack estate planning will be compelled to leave their wealth to their spouse and children. Over time, numerous exceptions have been identified within both the prior tax structure and the forced heirship mechanism. This is why many affluent Swedish business proprietors frequently opt to establish foundations in other European countries.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Countries Where There Are No Death Taxes