7 of the coolest back-to-school backpacks under $50

It’s hard to believe that it’s time for so many to return to school. Whether you have a toddler who will be joining a classroom for the first time or you’re a college kid who is finally getting to return to campus, there are just some things that should be on your back-to-school list. A good backpack at an affordable price point is one of them.

Right now, there are a ton of backpacks that are discounted across different retailers, making finding a good backpack easier than ever before. A backpack is one of those purchases that you should be willing to spend a few more dollars on, only because it will hold everything in one place and can also operate as your everyday bag.

Need help picking out a great backpack under $50? Here are some back-to-school backpacks that are worth the splurge.

This backpack is a goodie that is perfect for those who need laptop storage while on the go. It has padded shoulders and a fully loaded top-shelf bag to house everything that you need.

If you want a backpack that is equal parts chic and accessible, look no further than this commuter option that has heavy-duty zippers and a padded laptop pocket.

Make a sophisticated impression with this cognac-colored faux leather backpack that has a drawstring flap and outer pockets to easily hold things while you’re on the go.

For those who want a pop of color with their backpacks, this option has it all. Benefit from the snap-top carry handles or even the front zip closure that will ensure all your things make it to your destination in one piece.

Sparkles are the name of the game for this backpack! Dazzle in this mid-sized backpack that has a metallic design and adjustable shoulder straps.

Alright, this is for all the Pokémon fans! If your kids are into the game (or show), this backpack has a spacious compartment that can house a laptop as well as side pockets built for water bottles.

If a dinosaur-themed backpack is what you’re into, this kids’ backpack is perfect! It has a laptop pocket, double back-strap handles and a top handle that makes it convenient to carry.

