7 Cookbooks That Are Perfect for a Frighteningly Delicious Halloween Party

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halloween party planning can be overwhelming, but we’re here to help you keep things on track. There’s a lot to remember: Costumes, candy, decorations, fun activities, and a spooky music playlist should all be on your list of essentials. But deciding on the perfect food and drink options might be one of the most important components to throwing a successful party.

More from IndieWire

For the festive foodies out there who want to cook up dangerously delectable treats this Halloween, we rounded up seven, easy-to-follow cookbooks that you can order today so they’ll arrive well before Hallow’s Eve. Keep reading for a list of some of the best cookbooks, and cocktail books to help create an unforgettable Halloween bash. For more guides, see our picks for the best Halloween costumes for movie and TV lovers.



Buy:

$24.95





Buy it



With over 30 exclusive new recipes, plus fan favorites from two previous books, “Eerie Elegance” serves up a collection of creepy cuisine. The book is organized into eight chapters: Mad Scientist Body Parts, Beverages, Brews & Potions, Creepy Cuisine Contest Champions, Scary Savories, Dastardly Desserts, Spooky Spiders & Skeletons, Dia de los Muertos Delights, and Gingerbread Goodies.



Buy:

$11.29





Buy it



Make your cooking repertoire a little spookier with eerily clever recipes for cakes, cookies, pastries, breads, desserts, and even drinks, in “The Wicked Baker,” by Helena Garcia (former contestant on “The Great British Bake Off”). Try the mummified eclairs, cinnamon buns made to look like brains, a freshly baked batch of cookie bats, or a scarily impressive Poison Candy Apple Cake. Vegan options are featured in the cake as well, along with some seriously gorgeous illustrations.

Story continues



Buy:

$11.69





Buy it



Maggot Burgers, Crispy Fried Mice, Spider Eggs, Crooked Finger Bread, and Gooey Alien Limbs, are just some of the dishes that you’ll learn how to make in Ali Vega’s “Little Kitchen of Horrors.” This cookbook comprises a collection of seemingly terrifying but tasty food ideas, along with clear, step-by-step instructions, and helpful photos.



Buy:

$13.96





Buy it



“Hocus Pocus” is synonymous with Halloween. And if you’re a fan of the delightfully demonic Sanderson sisters, “The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook” is an ultimate must-have for cooks of all age groups. The cookbook is filled with more than 60 recipes inspired by the witch trio, and their spells, potions, and schemes. Inside, you’ll find Burning Rain of Death Punch, William’s Wormy Grave Tombstone Cake, Dead Man’s Toes Sausage Appetizers, Baked Witch Casserole, “Way to Go, Virgin” mocktails, and more.



Buy:

$16.99





Buy it



Drinks anyone? “Tarot & Tequila,” by professional tarot card reader David Ross, is described as a “positive and spiritually uplifting” guide that features basic and humorous tequila-inspired meanings of all 78 tarot cards that beginners and experienced card readers can relate to. The magical mixology book features 40 cocktail recipes based on the attributes of the cards themselves (one for each Major Arcana card, plus bonus Minor Arcana drinks). The drink menu includes The High Priestess, The Chariot, and The Four of Wands, alongside mystical pairings that explain why Ross paired each card to their respective drink.



Buy:

$17.95





Buy it



Written by chef Zach Neil, “The Nightmare Before Dinner: Recipes to Die For” features over 60 recipes from the Beetle House restaurant, where “every day is Halloween.” The deadly delicious menu inspired by the works of Tim Burton (and all things dark and lovely) includes Edward Burger Hands, Silence of the Lamb Chops, Beetle Bacon Bread, Hallowpeño Honey Cheddar Corn Bread, Barbarous BBQ Beef Udon, and vegan options. You’ll also learn to make an array of spooky craft cocktails like the Coco Skellington, and Beetle’s Juice.



Buy:

$17.79





Buy it



It’s fun to be bad. Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, Ursula, Captain Hook, and other iconic villains guide you through some of their favorite, devilishly delicious delicacies in “Disney Villains Cookbook.” This fun-for-all-ages cookbook has everything from bewitching appetizers to delectable main courses and decadent desserts to make Disney Villain-themed treats for Halloween, and beyond. Poor Unfortunate Rolls, Lion’s Share Farro Salad, Deviled Dragon Eggs, Huntman’s Pie, Spinning Wheel Potatoes, and Dalmatian Pancakes are among the many recipes.

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.