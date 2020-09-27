7 conclusions from the elite women's 2020 UCI World Championships

The elite women's events at the 2020 UCI Road World Championships wrapped up on Saturday with the road race won by Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), who continued the Dutch dominance on the world stage for a fourth year in a row.

The women's 143km road race included five laps of a 28km circuit that started and finished at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, and featured two steep climbs on each circuit – the Mazzolano and the Cima Gallisterna – and a total of 2,800 metres of climbing.

The race played out as expected, and with history repeating itself, with a Dutch rider taking a solo victory. It's a strategy that has seen the nation win the world title in 2017 with Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, in 2018 with Anna van der Breggen, in 2019 with Annemiek van Vleuten, and again with Van der Breggen in Imola.

Cyclingnews highlights seven conclusions from the elite women's road race.

Van der Breggen makes history in Imola

Anna van der Breggen made history at the 2020 UCI Road World Championships as the first rider in a quarter of a century to win double world titles in the elite women's time trial and the road race in the same year. Van der Breggen secured the time trial world title on Thursday and went on to claim a solo victory in the road race on Saturday.

The only other woman to accomplish such a feat was Jeannie Longo from France, who won both the time trial and road race titles in Duitama, Colombia, in 1995.

Van der Breggen has had a run of winning performances during the revised calendar, with victories at the Dutch national championships, the European Championships, the overall title at the Giro Rosa, and her two world titles in Imola this week.

There's likely to be more success to come for her as the revised calendar continues with Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, when she lines up to attempt a sixth consecutive victory.

Van der Breggen will wear her double rainbow jerseys all of next year, which will be her last season before she retires and becomes a sports director for SD Worx – the new 2021 sponsor of her current Boels Dolmans team.

Injured Van Vleuten still in the medals

Even an injured Van Vleuten is a contender for the rainbow jersey, and she proved as much after securing the silver medal in Imola, while her teammate Van der Breggen won the world title from a solo breakaway.

Van Vleuten thought her season was over after she crashed and fractured her wrist during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa. However, after successful surgery, careful consideration and discussion with the Dutch federation's medical team, she was granted permission to start the road race.

It's not the first time Van Vleuten has raced to success with an injury. In the 2018 season, she crashed and dislocated her shoulder during the Tour of Flanders and sprinted to third. That same year, she broke her knee in a crash at the World Championships, but continued racing for 90km and placed seventh, while helping Van der Breggen to win the world title.

Her compatriot Marianne Vos summed it up when she spoke of her injured teammate in an interview after the elite women's road race in Imola: "With her, the team is stronger, so we were happy to have her here."

Longo Borghini upsets a Dutch podium sweep

Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) is beaten to silver by the Netherlands' Annemiek Van Vleuten in the elite women's road race at the 2020 World Championships

Elisa Longo Borghini may not have ended her nation's rainbow-jersey drought in the elite women's road race on home soil, but she stopped the Dutch from taking a complete podium sweep.

The Italian was a favourite coming into the race, and even if it was a long-shot to beat the powerful eight-strong Dutch team, she was still among them, finishing in third place behind winner Anna van der Breggen, silver medallist Annemiek van Vleuten, and ahead of fourth-placed Marianne Vos.

