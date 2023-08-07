The 7 Commandments of Common Sense in the Modern World

Common sense is a commodity. In some years, it seems to be in shorter supply than at other times. The current decade has already had its shortages and surpluses of it. Fortunately, there are several simple ways to maximize your personal account balance of the intangible asset.

Those who strive to become homeowners instead of lifelong renters already display a penchant for having a ready supply of common sense. Other examples appear among those who work to establish a solid credit score, protect personal information online, and get health advice from reliable sources. Review the following ways you can let commonsense actions and decisions make life much more rewarding and enjoyable.

Don’t Be a Lifelong Renter

With few exceptions, every working adult can benefit from becoming a homeowner. Renting is convenient but expensive. No matter how great of a lease deal you find, the money does not increase your ownership of a tangible asset. The most common route to ownership begins soon after a person lands their first adult job.

They save for a down payment, shop for properties they can afford, clean up their credit, and work with a licensed Realtor to find a house that meets their minimum requirements. The process can take several years, but it’s worth the wait and the effort. Step one is to speak with a financial planner and make a detailed list of steps that can get you from renting to owning within a year or so.

Establish a Good Credit Score

So many of life’s central achievements are related to financial stability. Establishing credit is the surest route to meeting the requirements for other major goals, like financing a vehicle, purchasing a house, paying for college, renting a car, buying a rental property, and more. One of the main benefits of having a good credit score is that you don’t need to make large down payments on major purchases. For consumers who have no financial history or haven’t established a rating at all, it can be all but impossible to borrow money or make a large purchase of any kind.

Story continues

Lenders use credit scores as a fast way to evaluate consumer requests for loan approval in dozens of categories. That’s why it’s never too late to begin working to establish and improve your personal credit score. Whether you’re invisible to the reporting agencies or have a minimal financial history, don’t procrastinate. You can take immediate action to remedy the situation and create a foundation of financial security for the future.

Protect Your Personal Information

There are plenty of advantages to living in the digital age, but there are a few downsides as well. One of the major drawbacks is the threat to personally identifiable data, like credit card numbers, bank account data, payment histories, net worth, addresses, and similar information. Luckily, there are various software products that can help consumers safeguard all their sensitive files and data.

Depending on what you do for a living and how much you use social media to communicate with others, it’s possible to find apps that suit your preferred level of protection. People use encryption, software, and safe practices to minimize the chances that nefarious actors can gain access to bank accounts and secure online files. If you aren’t sure how to set up a secure wall around your information, as a freelance digital security specialist for help.

Always Have a Job

An old and effective trick that has come down to modern generations since the Great Depression is sometimes called AHAJ or Always Have a Job. For recent college graduates and mid-career employees, the suggestion can lead to financial solidity. Career seekers sometimes fall into the rut of being unemployed while looking for work. Instead, they can up their chances of landing a worthwhile position by holding down a job, any job, while they attempt to locate something better.

Get Reliable Health Advice

Don’t rely on what your best friend tells you about long-term wellness. The wise way to approach physical and mental health is to consult experts. For most adults, that means finding a primary care physician, getting regular checkups, and following the doctor’s advice about eating, sleeping, and exercising. Speak with a licensed insurance agent to find an affordable medical insurance plan that offers the level of coverage you want.

Know These Basic Skills

Basic life skills like knowing how to swim can mean the difference between tragedy and longevity. There are other everyday skills that can help anyone manage day-to-day living. Everyone who drives an automobile should know how to change a tire and have the tools to do the job.

If you want to up your skill level, consider taking a CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) class so you can potentially prevent someone from dying of a heart attack. An adjunct to CPR is to learn one of the many anti-choking maneuvers to save someone who is unable to breathe due to a blocked air passage. Every year, thousands of people who know CPR and similar techniques save lives in all kinds of circumstances.

Drive Safely

Being a safe driver has multiple advantages. Unfortunately, police hand out millions of citations every year for violations. Besides the huge cost in terms of court fines, vehicle owners suffer a lot from unsafe behavior behind the wheel. In addition to losing money, bad habits can lead to serious injuries, medical expenses, higher insurance rates, vehicle damage, and more. The most common benefit of being a safe driver is fewer speeding tickets. One trick people learn in mandatory classes after being ticketed is a very simple one: abide by posted speed limits.

Other easy changes you can make to your driving habits include never changing lanes or turning without signaling, always following parking rules, not operating a vehicle when in an impaired state, using hands-free devices when appropriate, paying attention to the road when the vehicle is in motion, wearing seat belts whenever you’re inside a moving car, and abiding by all other rules of the road. Consider re-reading your state’s driving examination manual and taking a defensive driving class.

McClatchy newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

Hilary Tetenbaum is a professional writer located in Santa Monica, CA. Her experience includes ghost writing, marketing writing, business plan writing and conducting research. In her spare time she volunteers at a city run animal shelter doing what she can to enrich the lives of dogs in need. She can be reached at htetenbaum@roadrunner.com.