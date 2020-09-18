7 Clever Storage Ideas to Steal from the Real Simple Home

Photography by Christopher Testani / Styling by Sara Smart / Flowers by Livia Cetti

If months of stay-at-home orders taught us anything, it's that we have a lot of stuff to declutter around our houses. But even once we purged the paper pile and curated our closets, many of us found that, despite our best efforts, there simply wasn't enough space to stash everything. That's where brilliant storage solutions step in. The 2020 Real Simple Home has no shortage of storage ideas, and the designers have sourced the best organizers from around the web. Here are just a few of our favorites for every room of your house.

A Playful Pegboard

In the tween bedroom, designer Joy Cho made remote learning seem much more fun by decking out the desk with a mustard yellow pegboard and matching arc shelf. The pegboard even has baskets for notebooks and a cup to hold pens.

Pegboard, pegandboard.com

Pantry Bins and Baskets

The organizing pros at Horderly created our dream pantry, complete with woven storage bins to corral snacks, a turntable for bars, and clear bins so you can quickly grab what you're searching for.

Durable Drawer Dividers

It's easy for bathroom drawers to devolve into a jumble of products. Horderly's solution: invest in modular drawer organizers to sort everything. Their pro tip: store products on their sides with the labels showing so you can quickly spot what you're looking for.

Like-It Bricks, containerstore.com

