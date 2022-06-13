7 Classic Finance Tips That Will Change the Way You Think About Money

Heather Taylor
·6 min read
DragonImages / iStock.com
DragonImages / iStock.com

Some of the best financial advice is found in proverbs as old as the hills. Reframing the way you think about finances, including budgeting, saving, spending and investing, often means looking back at finance aphorisms that still ring true today.

Find Out: 10 Things You Should Always Buy At Walmart
CashApp Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

If you're ready to change the way you think about money, these financial pearls of wisdom will help shift your mindset.

Geber86 / iStock.com
Geber86 / iStock.com

Know the Difference Between Needs and Wants

There are must-haves and then there are nice-to-haves, with the former known as needs and the latter as wants. Most people understand the difference between the two terms and what it means to prioritize paying for rent or a mortgage versus spending money on a new TV or home décor purchase.

"People who grew up and/or lived their early adult years in the 1930s through the 1970s -- and in the Great Recession of 2007-2008 -- know what tough economic times are like," said Tanya Peterson, vice president of brand with Freedom Financial Network. "They learned how to understand income and truly necessary expenses, and how to account for these needs before spending money on any wants."

Take Our Poll: Do You Have a Side Gig or Other Hustle?

kate_sept2004 / iStock.com
kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

Compound Interest Is the Eighth Wonder of the World

This is a partial quote from Albert Einstein who famously said, "Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn't, pays it."

Kari Lorz, certified financial education instructor, and founder at Money for the Mamas, said this aphorism holds true today, but many Americans don't know the full impact of how compound interest can help them reach their financial goals.

Lorz uses the example of an individual with a credit card balance of $3,000. The interest rate is 16.6% and the minimum monthly payment is $60. If you only pay that $60 minimum payment, it would take you 84 months and $2,039 in interest, in addition to the principal, to pay off the balance.

However, Lorz said if you took $3,000 and invested it today, with no additional contributions, and got an average rate of return of 7%, you'd have $8,151 in the same 84-month period. If the money sits for an additional 20 years, you'd have $32,923. Those who add $50 a month to the original $3,000 principal would have $81,064 in the same 20-year period.

"Once you understand what you are missing out on and that your money is following down the drain by paying high-interest debt, you will do everything to pay that debt off as quickly as possible," said Lorz.

Joana Lopes / Shutterstock.com
Joana Lopes / Shutterstock.com

A Penny Saved Is a Penny Earned

This quote, originally attributed to George Herbert, motivates Chloe Elise, certified financial coach and CEO and founder of Deeper Than Money, to pick up any pennies she sees on the ground. The act of doing so is a physical way for Elise to reinforce her belief that she welcomes money into her life.

To some, this saying may reinforce the belief that you should always be saving. Instead, Elise said she believes it represents that each penny you save earns you the ability to enhance your life and the lives of others around you.

"Even if it only is worth a cent, it is the principle that now that penny is going to be put to good use in my life," said Elise. "Put your pennies to work for good in your life. Save them, and spend them wisely so that they can earn you quality of life."

JGI / Jamie Grill
JGI / Jamie Grill

Your Budget Doesn't Have To Be Perfect

Most people know about the importance of creating and sticking to a budget, but there's often an unspoken rule that budgets have to be perfect or pretty close to it.

"Get out of the all or nothing thinking when it comes to budgeting," said Tania Brown, certified financial planner and financial coach for SaverLife. "Your budget doesn't have to be perfect; it just has to be detailed enough to help you feel in control of your money. There is no right or wrong way to budget, only the way you'll stick with."

If you need a little help figuring out your budget style, Brown recommends mixing different budgeting styles to make it your own. For example, those that like the concept of the cash envelope, or cash stuffing, but don't want to use it for all areas of spending may pick the areas they struggle with the most and commit to using cash only in those areas.

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Use It Up, Wear It Out, Make It Do or Do Without

Peterson said this is old-school language for recycle, reuse and repurpose. This bit of financial advice refers to everyday things that can be used up or worn out in certain situations.

Some examples include not throwing out a bottle of shampoo because you are tired of the fragrance, not buying a new platter for a Thanksgiving turkey just because the shape of the current one is not perfect, and realizing that boxes you have on hand will work to help organize a linen closet instead of running out to buy baskets that are color-coordinated or fabric-lined for aesthetic purposes.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Vacations Can Happen at Home

Did you know that going on vacation is a relatively new phenomenon? Peterson said that in the 1940s, taking a vacation or going away for a vacation was a rarity. Air travel was limited and expensive, cars traveled much more slowly and only about half of larger companies offered paid vacation time.

The COVID-19 pandemic taught many Americans that vacations, and staycations, can happen at home and are much more inexpensive than traveling outside of home. "Older generations had somewhat of a leg up during the lockdown days of the pandemic because they likely knew that it can actually be fun to play games at home, work on a project or watch a movie - instead of heading to the airport for the next trip," said Peterson.

Jirapong Manustrong / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jirapong Manustrong / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Failure To Plan Is a Plan for Failure

Those who have a moment to plan ahead when it comes to their finances, such as putting money away in a retirement account or building an emergency fund, will be in better shape when faced with unexpected, and expected, expenses alike.

"Time and time again, we're reminded of the importance of taking a moment to breathe, think, reflect and plan," said Paul LaPiana, CFP and head of product with MassMutual. "If you pay attention and commit to not repeating poor financial behaviors, you'll be on a path for a better financial future."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Classic Finance Tips That Will Change the Way You Think About Money

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad