7 classic fall sweater dresses for everyone who hates wearing pants

As far as fall fashion staples go, sweater dresses are sitting pretty and cute at the top of the style pyramid. I mean, wearing a sweater dress is basically the same thing as wearing your coziest sweater or blanket sans pants. And, as all the cozy girlies know, pants suck!

Whether you’re donning a fiery red sweater dress or slipping into a timeless brown sweater dress, you’re announcing to the world that you have your life together in a cute way and appreciate being soft and cozy at all times. You’ve got your turtleneck sweater dresses, mini sweater dresses, tight body con sweater dresses and sweaters so big they’re basically dresses! The limit does not exist in the land of fall sweater dresses.

Anyways, now’s the ideal time to stock up on sweater dresses for fall, so scroll below to peep some of the best picks the internet has to offer. Even so, many good ones will also work for winter weather!



This fun and stylish colorblock brown sweater dress looks so good with a pair of tall boots.



Between the body-skimming fabric and V-neck collar, this black sweater dress is truly the epitome of cozy luxury.

This bold — but still classic — cable knit red sweater dress is so good for a date night or the holidays. Plus, it’s available in 15 colors.

You’re definitely going to reach for this turtleneck sweater dress for those days when you want to feel like a chic snuggle bug (me, always). With long sleeves, a chunky turtleneck and a secret sexy leg slit, this dress is cold-weather perfection.



Not only is the two-toned red and pink look of this button-down sweater dress ironically sick, but it also hugs every single curve in the best way. And if the red and pink look isn’t your thing, it comes in three other color options!



This black sweater dress is anything but simple. With an ultra-flattering neckline and body-hugging flare silhouette, you’re going to feel so wildly hot.

Honestly, there’s nothing more classic than a bright white slouchy sweater dress. You’re basically a fashion snow angel — and everyone loves a snow angel.

