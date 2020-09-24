7 chic voting accessories inspired by Michelle Obama’s iconic necklace

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
I’m a proud voter. I turned 18 just before the 2012 presidential election, and can hardly describe the giddiness I felt sending in my absentee ballot from my college dorm room. I remember staying up late with some of my sorority sisters the night of the election to watch the results come in. Since then, I’ve voted in local, state and national elections in person. Call it corny, but the small rush from submitting your ballot is like no other.
Every election is a big deal because it’s a chance to choose who gets to represent you and fight for you on issues regarding healthcare, the economy, climate change and more.
My views have evolved and grown over the years, but one thing is for certain: Voting is a right that generations before you fought for. Don’t let them down! (If you have yet to register to vote, start here.)
At this year’s Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama wore a gold “vote” necklace made by designer Chari Cuthbert. It was a stunning, yet subtle accessory showing off the former First Lady’s pride for her patriotic duty.
No matter which side of the aisle you fall on, these chic accessories (inspired by Michelle’s viral necklace) will help you to show your voter pride. It may even inspire those around you to vote, too.
1. SilverPhoenixJewel Vote Necklace, $23.35+
This necklace is almost identical to Michelle Obama’s, but it comes in three colors — silver, gold and rose gold — and is much less expensive. The Etsy brand also lets you customize the letters, so you can change them to “voter” or “voting,” if you so choose.
2. Senreve Voter Scarf, $125
One hundred percent of sales from this limited-edition silk scarf go toward supporting I am a voter, a nonpartisan movement encouraging voting. Not only is it chic, but your money is well spent.
3. BaubleBar I Vote Necklace, $42
Consider this Baublebar necklace a warning to your own political enemies. The necklace is decorated with the phrase, “Watch out, I vote.” Ten percent of all proceeds from this piece also benefit I am a voter.
4. FemmeNouvelle Vintage Vote Baseball Cap, $28
This baseball cap features a subtle call to action: Vote! Wear it loud and wear it proud. The hat comes in black, navy, gray and maroon.
5. Uncommon Goods The Vote Necklace, $50
This necklace celebrates the 100 anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote (although mostly white women) in 1920. For each purchase, Uncommon Goods will donate $5 to the League of Women Voters in NYC.
6. Uncommon Goods Vote Socks, $13
Slay the voting game in these good ol’ made in the U.S.A. voting socks. One size fits most, and they’re comfy, cushy and thick. In other words, they’re great for wearing to wait in line at the polls.
7. Bloomingdale’s When We All Vote Mask, $18
This item demonstrates two things you should be doing in 2020: wearing a mask and voting. Wear this mask to the polls — and every day up until the election as well to encourage others to register for the big day.
If you want to show more of your voting pride, check out this round up of voting merch that gives back to organizations making a difference.
