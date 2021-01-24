7 Casualty spoilers for next week's episode

Photo credit: DigitalSpy.com - BBC

Casualty spoilers follow.

Following last night's action-packed episode, the drama will be continuing on Casualty next week, with even more high-stakes scenes.

When his life is put on the line, Jacob begins to reevaluate his future, while Marty finally has a breakthrough with his dad.

Here's a full collection of the seven biggest moments to watch out for:

1. Jacob contemplates his love life

It's very much a Jacob-focused episode next week and his life-changing day kicks off when he runs into Tina – Nate's sister.

As they catch up, Jacob swiftly (and somewhat happily) discovers that Tina is now single, having recently split with her boyfriend.

Following his easy chat with Tina, Jacob is left frustrated when Connie acts awkwardly around him. Thankfully for Jacob, their small talk is interrupted when they are called into Resus together, where everything very quickly changes...

2. A suspected suicide bomber leaves the team in danger

As Connie, Jacob and Marty attend to a patient in Resus, everything grounds to a halt when a seemingly injured man called Roy enters the ED – with an explosive belt strapped to his chest.

Roy demands to speak with Jacob – who he holds responsible for the death of his wife a few months ago.

Panic-stricken, Jacob tensely but calmly convinces Roy to let the rest of the hospital evacuate and they can be alone. Roy agrees, but insists they only have 15 minutes to do this.

3. Jacob pleads for his life

Casualty viewers are in for a nerve-wracking, nail-biting, highly emotional 40 minutes of drama as Jacob pleads for his life in front of Roy.

Acutely aware he is on painfully borrowed time, Jacob desperately tries to reason with Roy. As they talk, Roy explains that he has been alone the whole of lockdown as his wife died of necrotising fasciitis in the hospital, when Jacob missed the signs.

Although a terrified Jacob tries to highlight the difficulties in diagnosing such a rare disease, Roy is too devastated to listen and prepares to denote the bomb.

Crucially, Roy does tell Jacob to run before he does – but who will be the casualties of the explosion?

4. Connie struggles with her feelings

Amid Jacob's terrifying ordeals, fans will see a rare vulnerability in Connie as she fears she will never see him again.

Afterwards, Connie tries to console an understandably traumatised Jacob – who is blaming himself for everything that's happened.

With emotions running high, Connie attempts to be honest about her feelings for Jacob but the moment is interrupted and she never gets a chance. And one of our further spoilers could mean she never will.

5. Marty's story is revisited

Next week's episode will see Marty's story revisited, when a nasty accident brings his dad Graham back into the ED.

It soon becomes clear that the pandemic has changed Graham's perspective on Marty, who he now hails as an NHS hero. As a result, Graham receives a cold welcome from Marty when he turns up at the hospital, leaving him confused.

Marty is quick to state that it shouldn't have taken a global pandemic for his dad to appreciate him. With tensions running high between the pair, Marty is soon left with bigger things to deal with when he's held hostage by the suicide bomber.

6. Marty finally makes peace with his dad

When a fearful Connie tries to evacuate the hospital, Marty insists that he stays with their patient.

Hearing of his son's sacrifice, a panic-stricken Graham bursts into Resus and urges Marty to reconsider what he's doing.

With Marty adamant on staying, Graham refuses to leave his son's side and is overcome by his bravery.

7. Jacob sets his sights elsewhere

Unsurprisingly, Jacob's near-death experience prompts him to reevaluate what he wants from life, and sadly, it may no longer be Connie.

Frustrated that Connie was once again unable to be transparent about her feelings, Jacob is given food for thought when he bumps into Tina again.

Drawn to the spark between them, Jacob invites her to join him for a drink and they walk off together – devastating a crushed Connie in the process.

Casualty airs these scenes next Saturday, January 30 on BBC One.

