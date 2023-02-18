7 Casualty spoilers for next week

BBC

Casualty spoilers follow.



Next week on Casualty, Jacob helps Stevie to face the truth about Marcus, while Faith clashes with Max, and Rash's story continues.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:



1. Marcus continues to control Stevie

Stevie is very much back in Marcus's vice vortex next week, having turned to him for support after more setbacks.

As they arrive at work together, Marcus's manipulation is clear as he criticises Stevie over her eating habits, and advises she keep her distance from Faith.

2. Rash struggles with Ashok

Rash is following through with his plan to place Ashok into a care home next week, but soon realises it won't be as straightforward as he thought.

When Rash and Paige take him to visit the home, Ashok's unhappiness is palpable and he later runs away.

3. Marcus is confronted with the past

Marcus is rattled when a patient – Eloise – is brought into the ED, claiming he is dangerous and Stevie should stay away from him.

Unsettled, Marcus tells Stevie that Eloise is an unstable ex-girlfriend, who stalked him after they broke up and even left a dead cat on his doorstep.

However, when Eloise later urges Faith to protect Stevie at all costs, it's clear there is far more to this story.



4. Jacob grows suspicious

While Faith unsuccessfully tries to warn Stevie about Eloise's angst, Jacob begins to see the bigger picture.

Aware of Eloise's backstory, Jacob pulls Stevie to one side and offers to take her out for a drink.

As they talk, Jacob references his history with Tina and tries to make Stevie aware of the microaggressions Marcus could be using with her.

However, Stevie dismisses Jacob's concerns and insists Marcus is nothing like Tina.

5. Stevie is left devastated

Following her drink with Jacob, Stevie is devastated when she learns that a private picture of her is being circulated around the ED.

Marcus is quick to point out that Stevie has been 'careless' with her phone, meaning anyone could have sent it. He then comforts her as she breaks down.

6. Faith and Max clash

Faith is shocked when she witnesses new Clinical Lead Max shouting at a teenage girl.

The patient in question later causes friction between Max and Faith, but can they put their differences aside to treat her?

7. Stevie discovers the truth

Horrified over the latest turn of events with Stevie, Jacob explains that he met Eloise at a domestic abuse group.

Jacob tells Stevie that Marcus is responsible for sending the picture around, insisting that Eloise's ex-boyfriend (Marcus) isolated her until he was the only person she could trust.

On Jacob's advice, Stevie then pays a visit to Eloise – who finally opens her eyes about Marcus's abusive behaviour.

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, February 25 on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more Casualty spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

Organisations including Women's Aid can provide further support and information on coercive control or coercive behaviour.

