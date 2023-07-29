7 Casualty spoilers for next week

BBC

Casualty spoilers follow.



Next week on Casualty, Iain faces a dangerous situation, Max gets life-changing news and Donna struggles with her guilt.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:



1. Max and Jodie work together

BBC

It's Max's first day back at ED after the fire and he shares a brief exchange with Jodie.

When a patient comes in with a blocked airway, they work together as a team and successfully get the ET tube into the patient's throat.

Max gives Jodie a proud look, prompting Stevie to make a sarcastic jibe about nepotism.

2. Iain is left in danger

BBC

Iain and Jacob are at the scene of a multiple vehicle pile-up, involving a bus full of school children.

The driver is trapped and Iain needs the fire crew to come quickly, because the fuel has leaked and ignited.

Iain rushes to move the children, aware time is running out. However, as Jacob starts to move people from the crash site, the bus explodes.

3. Max gets life-changing news

BBC

Max struggles under the pressure of a difficult shift, prompting Dylan to ask if he’s taking too much on.

Little does Dylan know Max has received grave news from Dr Stanmore – he has kidney failure.

When Max continues to struggle at work, Dylan recognises the signs and realises Max has a kidney problem.



He urges him to tell Jodie the truth, but Max swears Dylan to secrecy.

4. Donna struggles with her guilty secret

BBC

Donna is surprised to see Ash in the ED. He demands she tell the truth about the accident to save him from prison.

Panicked, Donna keeps close tabs on Ash’s mother Kerry, who is still in a worrying condition.

Dylan intercepts this and urges Donna to keep her distance, explaining it could cause complications in court if she doesn't.

Donna ignores this and goes to see Kerry anyway, where again she encounters an angry Ash again.

5. Paige is forced to face her feelings



BBC

Rash catches up with Paige on her late mum's birthday but she explains she wants to keep busy.

Paige is later forced to brave the awkwardness of the Sah kiss situation by asking for Teddy's help with tracking down a patient's dog.

Story continues

Teddy agrees and Coco the dog is soon returned. This allows Teddy and Paige to finally talk about what happened, and he apologises for pushing her away.

Paige explains that the kiss with Sah meant nothing, and they make amends.

6. Max rejects Jodie

BBC

Jodie comes to Max’s office to clarify her doubts about a case they worked on together.

Worried about Max, Jodie asks him out to dinner to show her gratitude for his bravery in the fire.

Max turns Jodie down, insisting that their relationship is strictly professional and he will never be her dad.

7. Iain tries to move on

BBC

Newly single, Iain, with some encouragement from Jacob, acquires the number of Roxi, who is up for a date.

Iain is pleased to be able to prove to Jacob that he’s still got it, but later throws the number in the bin.

Check out more of our Casualty coverage:

- Why everyone left Casualty this year

- Casualty's Donna Jackson to tell a shocking lie in car crash aftermath

- Casualty special episode explained

- Casualty confirms exit for Charlie Fairhead after 37 years

- Soap Movers: Who's leaving, returning and joining in Casualty, EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks?

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, August 5 on BBC One.

Read more Casualty spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like