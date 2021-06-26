7 Casualty spoilers for next week

Photo credit: BBC

Casualty spoilers follow.

Casualty is back on our screens next week (July 3), as Lev's story is revisited and Rash gets a glimpse of Tina's true colours.

There's also a blast from the past for long-term watchers of Holby City and a new mystery for Charlie.

Here's a full collection of the seven biggest moments to watch out for:

1. Lev makes a shock move

Photo credit: BBC

Lev approaches homophobe Sam with a bundle of cash, ready to pay off the assault charges against him. However, Faith tracks him down, concerned about the money and worried that Lev will do something he'll regret.

She watches in horror as Lev confronts Sam, who is outraged to be offered a payout and is refusing to drop the charges.

2. Lev saves Sam's life

Photo credit: BBC

As Sam continues to taunt Lev, he is hit by a car and left in a perilous condition.

Despite Sam's deplorable behaviour, Lev throws himself into treating him with Faith – even using his belt as a tourniquet on Sam's leg and pulling him out of the way of falling debris.

As they head to the ED, the police come calling for Lev, who quickly realises that the truth of the incident could be twisted to seem as though he attacked Sam again.

Things then go from bad to worse for Lev when Sam demands more money, threatening to tell the police that Lev tried to bribe him if he doesn't pay up.

3. Holby City's Vanessa is back!

Photo credit: BBC

Long-term Holby City fans will get a blast from the past next week when Vanessa Lytton turns up in the ED with concerning injuries.

Leslie Ash previously played former hospital CEO Vanessa on Holby between 2009 and 2010.

Now disabled, Vanessa has been rushed into the ED by her doting husband Mike. Apologetic for her past severity with the team, it ostensibly seems that Vanessa and Mike are a happy couple, but when Tina and Rash spot scratches on her arm, they suspect that all may not be as it seems.

4. Rash discovers Tina's manipulative side

Photo credit: BBC

Rash is excited to be working closely with Tina for the first time, but his feathers are ruffled when she manages to diagnose a patient by looking at their social media – which breaches patient confidentiality.

Story continues

As they work together on Vanessa's case, Tina launches into a heartfelt story of her own previous abusive relationship, in which she felt she couldn't escape.

Rash is touched and praises Tina for her ability to share her past so honestly, but she brushes him off, explaining that the story was only partially true. This leaves Rash left feeling deeply unsettled, wondering how Tina could lie so easily about something so serious.

5. Faith urges Lev to tell the truth

Photo credit: BBC

Feeling hopeless in the wake of the latest events, Lev confides in Faith about his fears. Desperate to help him, Faith encourages Lev to be brave and admit his sexuality and report the fact that Sam's initial attack was a hate crime to the police.

Emboldened by Faith's support, Lev comes round to the idea, and emotionally admits openly that he's gay for the first time.

6. Lev gets an unexpected visitor

Photo credit: BBC

Just as Lev is starting to see the light, an unexpected visitor throws a spanner in the works. Anton, Lev's homophobic father, has travelled from Russia – to visit him.

Thrown by Anton's arrival, all of Lev's earlier plans to confess the truth about his sexuality to the police disappear. Will Faith be able to change his mind?

7. Charlie has a strange encounter

Photo credit: BBC

Charlie is left shaken when a patient experiencing chest pains demands his treatment, and things take a further unsettling turn when the patient, Tom, accuses him of having an affair with his wife.

Baffled, Charlie realises that Tom faked his chest pains in order to see him, but his anger at the accusation dissipates when Tom explains that there have been messages sent to his wife on a dating app, with Charlie's image.

Charlie confides in Tina, who advises him that there may be someone deliberately using his pictures to catfish vulnerable women. What will he do?

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, July 3 on BBC One.

