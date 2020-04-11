7 Casualty spoilers for next week

Photo credit: Digital Spy/ST - BBC

From Digital Spy

Casualty spoilers follow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While Casualty isn't on as usual tonight (April 11), here are the seven biggest moments to look out for when it returns:



1. Ruby makes a devastating discovery

Photo credit: BBC

Ruby will take centre stage in next week's episode, when she learns that her mum Lavender is planning to move Harmony to Portugal.

Already pining for her baby niece, Ruby questions whether she can cope without Harmony nearby and panics about missing out on major milestones in the youngster's life.

As Ruby ponders what to do, her turmoil is interrupted when she's called to the station, where a woman called Hanna has been accidentally pushed underneath a train and is trapped.







2. Ruby takes charge of a horrifying situation

Photo credit: BBC

With Hanna in a dire situation, and HEMS delayed, Ruby takes matters into her own hands as she climbs underneath the train herself.

Aware that Hanna’s arm is unsalvageable, Ruby decides to amputate it herself, with minimal equipment, in order to save her life.

Back in the ED, Ruby is highly praised for saving Hanna under such horrific circumstances which were widely out of her comfort zone. But Ruby is still being plagued by personal matters…

3. Rash impresses Connie...

Photo credit: BBC

Rash gets his moment to shine when Connie calls on him in to deal with a mother called Nicola and her autistic son, Howie – who has been seen by the team multiple times over the last few weeks.

Struggling under Connie's watchful eye, Rash takes the tough approach with Nicola and calls on security to throw her out when she refuses to leave.

Impressed by Rash's brusque attitude, Connie starts to see him in a whole new light. Until he defies her later on…

4. ...but later defies her

Photo credit: BBC

Despite his aforementioned actions, Rash's bolshy facade starts to slip when Connie is out of sight and he wonders if Nicola was right all along.

Story continues

Feeling guilty, Rash offers to have another look at Howie and even orders him an ultrasound without consulting Connie.

As he predicted, the scan confirms that there is indeed a far more sinister reason behind Howie's discomfort – leaving Rash proud that he had the confidence to persist without Connie's guidance.

5. Dylan pushes Faith away

Photo credit: BBC

Conflicted about his growing feelings for Faith, next week's scenes will Dylan attempt to avoid her as much as possible.

Determined to keep his distance, Dylan engineers a situation to ensure he works with David instead of her in resus.

Confused, Faith wonders if Dylan’s okay, but he disregards her concern and insists that this is all part of his complex personality. Dylan hopes he has done enough to keep Faith at arm's length, but if only it were that simple…

6. Dylan's feelings grow

Photo credit: BBC

Despite his best attempts to keep away from Faith, it's not long before Dylan is being forced to work with her again.

As they join forces in helping amputee patient Hanna accept her life-changing injury, Dylan is humbled by Faith’s kindness and realises that he still wants her in his life no matter what.

By the end of the shift, it's clear that Dylan is more smitten with Faith than ever – but could his feelings be reciprocated after all?

7. Ruby makes a life-changing decision

Photo credit: BBC

After Ruby's game-changer of a shift, Jan takes her back to where it all began in 2018. As they reminisce about Ruby's first day as a paramedic, Jan reminds her of just how far she has come in that time.

Jan explains that Ruby was wrong about her lack of ability to be a decent paramedic and she may be wrong in believing she’s not cut out to be a parent as well.

Inspired by Jan's words, Ruby rushes to the airport to fight for Harmony, but will she get there in time?

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, April 18 at 7.25pm on BBC One.



Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.



Read more Casualty spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like