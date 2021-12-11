7 Casualty questions for 2022 as Christmas special concludes

Photo credit: ABC

Casualty aired the last episode of 2021 tonight (December 11), with the dramatic conclusion to the two-part Christmas special.

The BBC medical drama will return to our screens in the New Year, but here's all the questions we've been left with until then:

1. What next for Charlie?

Photo credit: BBC

He's the cat with nine lives, but Charlie will live to see another day. Despite his near-miss in tonight's fire, Charlie managed to walk away unscathed – which will come as no surprise to fans given his healthy appearances throughout this year's episodes.

That said, a question mark still loomed in regards to Charlie's health and the worrying symptoms he'd been suffering.

Charlie was relieved to find out that he wasn't suffering from a brain tumour, but a treatable and non-ruptured berry aneurysm, giving him a glimpse of hope for his future. But what will 2022 hold for the unconquerable show stalwart?

2. Is that the last we've seen of Tess?

Photo credit: BBC

Tess made a welcome return for the two-part Christmas special, having picked up some extra shifts at the ED over the festive season. Suzanne Packer reprised her role after six years away for the two episodes, but her stint came to an end tonight.

Digital Spy understands that Suzanne returned for these two episodes only, but hasn't ruled out another comeback in the future.

"Yes, if I was asked and it fitted in with other stuff", she said to What to Watch. "I'm currently working on a podcast version of some BiBi Crew shows, presenting on BBC Radio Wales over the Christmas period and am lecturing in Acting at Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff. Casualty, like the NHS, is a comfort blanket. It's irreplaceable."

3. Will Marty and Adi become a couple?

Photo credit: BBC

Viewers saw a palpable spark between Marty and newcomer Adi tonight, but does that mean romance is on the cards?

Adi was so distracted by Marty that he failed to notice scheming Laura sneak in to steal Rosie's newborn baby, but it's fair to say that their connection didn't stand the test of time in 2021.

While Marty didn't mention a new love interest in the past 12 months (and he's had plenty else to deal with in that time, too), there was still some lingering chemistry when Adi was introduced to us in real time a few weeks ago, and he'll be making a reappearance in Marty's life once again in 2022.

That's right, social worker Adi will be back for the next chapter in Dylan's story. Speaking of which…

4. Will Dylan's story with Paula be revisited?

Photo credit: BBC

Moving away from the dramas of tonight, there are several other story strands that needed to be tied up in the New Year as well.

One of which is Dylan's unresolved story involving pregnant Paula, played by comedian Rosie Jones, which played out towards the end of last month. When we last saw her, Paula was seven months pregnant and had told Dylan that she'd been keeping her pregnancy a secret to avoid judgements from those who believe disabled people shouldn't have children.

Dylan was then thrown into a dilemma when Adi appeared and explained that Paula hadn't been entirely honest about her past.

Dylan was shocked to hear the extent of Paula's previous neglect of her child 10 years ago, but becomes hellbent on helping her when she is brought back into the ED in January. Fans will have to wait and see how far Dylan is willing to go to help Paula, but fans will need tissues at the ready as this is one that will tug at your heartstrings.

5. Will Ethan change his mind over Bodhi?

Photo credit: BBC

Ethan made a life-changing decision over his baby son Bodhi a few months ago, but we've been left in limbo about his future ever since.

Thankfully, Casualty will touch on this story meaningfully again post-Christmas when it's clear that Ethan is reconsidering whether this was the right decision for him after all. Rash urges Ethan to act now before it's too late, but will Ethan listen?

6. When will Casualty return?

Photo credit: BBC

Tonight's episode was your last helping of ED drama in 2021, as Casualty is now off air until after Christmas. We know, we know, but don't worry as Casualty will be back on screens to lift your Christmas blues on Saturday, January 8 – once all the festivities are over.

7. Casualty spoilers – what happens next?

Photo credit: BBC

A new year means new faces in the ED, and when Casualty returns in January, fans will be introduced to a brand new F1, who, let's just say, doesn't get off to the best of starts.

There could also be romance on the cards for Faith, while Dylan will fight for justice for Paula, and Ethan begins to reconsider his future.

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One.

Read more Casualty spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

