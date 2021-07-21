7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Wednesday, no hospitalizations

A health-care worker holds up a sticker that reads, 'I got my COVID-19 vaccine,' and a bandaid with a smiley face drawn on. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including two cases on HMCS Halifax previously reported by the Canadian Armed Forces.

For the first time since April 10, no one is hospitalized with the virus, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

There are six cases in the central health zone, three of which are close contacts of previously reported cases. Three cases are related to travel, including the two involving HMCS Halifax, which arrived in the city Monday following a six-month deployment. The two crew members will quarantine for 14 days in military housing.

One case is in the western health zone and is related to travel.

There are now 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Nova Scotia health authority labs completed 3,141 tests on Tuesday and, as of this week, the province has conducted over one million COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Testing has been critical in the fight against this virus," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in the release. "I want to thank Nova Scotians who stepped up time and time again to get tested and the many people who worked long and hard to establish and operate our testing program."

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia had administered 1,240,114 vaccines, of which 512,393 were second doses.

Case data was not available on Tuesday due to a scheduled upgrade of Panorama, the provincial dashboard system.

No COVID-19 briefings are scheduled this week.

