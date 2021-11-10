7 new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. as active caseload ticks up to 41

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Four of the cases are in the Central Health region: two people under 20 years old, one person in their 50s and a person age 70 or older.

The other three new cases are in the Eastern Health region: a person in their 50s, a person in their 60s and a person 70 or above.

The new cases, minus two new recoveries, raise the province's active caseload to 41, with 24 in Eastern Health, 15 in Central Health and two in Western Health. There are no known active cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

The Department of Health said it couldn't provide an updated total of COVID-19 tests completed because of an IT outage caused by the recent cyberattack on the province's health-care system. Testing and COVID-19 vaccinations are still available during the outage.

The department also issued a travel advisory Wednesday, asking anyone who travelled on WestJet Flight WS328 from Toronto to St. John's, departing on Nov. 1, to arrange a COVID-19 test.

Passengers who are symptomatic are required to self-isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms subside or they get a negative COVID-19 test result.

The province's next update is expected Friday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador