7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teenagers

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Authorities found seven bodies, including two missing teenagers, during a search Monday in eastern Oklahoma, state officials confirmed.

Authorities said seven people are dead, including two missing teen girls and the man they were supposed to be with, according to News on 6.

In an interview streamed by News on 6, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer were found dead on a rural property near the town of Henryetta after they were declared missing. The two teenagers were last seen earlier Monday and a missing endangered person advisory was issued at about 10:29 a.m. Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Though the bodies have not yet been identified by the medical examiner, Rice told reporters late Monday afternoon his office believed they had found "everything that we were seeking this morning."

Authorities believe they also found the body of Jesse McFadden, 39, the man the teen girls were thought to be with, on the property along with four other unidentified victims, Rice said. In the Amber Alert, authorities said they believed Webster and Brewer were possibly traveling with McFadden.

Online records show that McFadden is a convicted sex offender, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

McFadden was due Monday in Muskogee County District Court for a jury trial on one count of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology and one count of possession of child pornography, according to court records. McFadden failed to appear in court. The judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Henryetta, a town of about 6,000, is located about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City.

Okmulgee County Sherriff investigating what led up to seven Henryetta deaths

Rice said the county has not seen anything "of this magnitude" during his nearly two decades of service as Sherriff.

"We've had our share of troubles and woes, but this one's pretty bad," Rice said.

Rice said his team is still following leads to hopefully find out what led up to these deaths, which come just seven months after four Okmulgee men's bodies were found shot, dismembered and dumped in a nearby river.

"It's a tragic day in Okmulgee County again, and we just ask that you pray for the families," Rice said.

This is a developing story.

Contributing: The Associated Press

