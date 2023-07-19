7 black handbags you can get during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale from Coach, Marc Jacobs and more

There’s something special about a black handbag. A quality black purse is a closet staple, a no-brainer addition to almost any outfit. While colorful purses may have exciting flair, black handbags have staying power and practical prowess. Simply put, you never have to feel bad about splurging on a black handbag — especially when that black bag is on sale.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale just landed, bringing along deals on top-selling Nordstrom brands across all style categories. And that includes a healthy collection of sleek black handbags for less. From Kate Spade totes to Coach clutches, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale slashes prices on some of the retailer’s most loved black bags. A designer bag for more than $100 off? That’s what you get during Nordstrom’s massive sale, which runs through Aug. 6.

Though the anniversary sale is good and long, items go fast because the deals are so good. So be sure to shop these seven black handbags stat while they’re in stock and on sale. And since a black purse never goes out of style, you’ll be able to brag about the killer deal you got on your sleek handbag for years and years to come. Talk about smart shopping.

A designer bag for under $200? Thanks, Nordstrom. This ’90s-inspired Coach bag can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag. It’s the perfect size for your everyday essentials like a phone, wallet, lip balm and a pair of sunnies.

Shiny and sleek, this quilted wallet-sized bag by Kurt Geiger is a looker. Complete with a gold chain and crystal-embellished logo, the patent leather bag can be carried as a compact clutch or a chic shoulder bag. Consider it your new go-to purse for a night on the town.

Get a little edgy with this minimalist AllSaints leather shoulder bag with eye-catching silver hardware. This handbag is the perfect addition to your badass leather jacket looks, especially with its slouchy yet refined style.

At only $129.99 (for Coach!), this polished crossbody bag can also double as a clutch thanks to a detachable chain strap. With dark-finish hardware and textured pebbled leather, the charm is in the oh-so-chic details.

Worthy of the splurge, this pillow leather bag by Marc Jacobs is a looker. Carry it as a crossbody with the leather strap or as a shoulder bag with the silver accent chain. Though this bag still rings in just under $285, you’ll save a cool $140 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Score!

Gorgeously slouchy and strappy, this Aimee Kestenberg bag is roomy and relaxed in all the right ways. Sling it over your shoulder, or carry it as a crossbody, thanks to its convertible design. You’ll look as carefree and cool as you truly are with this bag in tow.

With croc-embossed flair and a structured silhouette, this AllSaints crossbody bag is delightfully edgy yet wholly approachable. Wear it on a grocery run or during a night out — it’s just that versatile.

