7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club in October

Jennifer Taylor
·4 min read
Laser1987 / iStock.com
Laser1987 / iStock.com

It's no secret that Sam's Club has great deals. However, sometimes the membership-only warehouse club really outdoes itself.

For example, if you haven't browsed the store's website or stopped in at your local spot yet in October, you're in for several pleasant surprises. The retailer is offering many specials this month that will allow you to stock up on essentials -- and non-essentials -- for even less than its already low prices.

Learn: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
Find Out: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

This savings is a great reminder of why you decided to purchase a Sam's Club membership this year. Whether you paid $45 for the Club membership or $100 for the Plus option, you're likely able to save far more than you invested.

Beyond the low prices, one of the best things about Sam's is it's a one-stop shop for everything on your shopping list. From fall apparel to pantry staples, the vast selection of inventory means you can save in a variety of categories.

Want to save some serious cash in October? Here's a look at seven deals that should be on your radar at Sam's Club this month.

Sam's Club
Sam's Club

Variety Pack of Full-Sized Candy Bars

Price: $22.64

Be the best house on the block for trick-or-treaters by handing out these full-sized candy bars on Halloween this year. Doing so is more affordable than ever, as you'll receive $4 off with instant savings when you purchase this 30-pack box through October 31.

Something for everyone, this variety pack contains a mix of Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars, Hershey's Milk Chocolate With Whole Almond Bars, Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Wafer Candy Bars.

Take Our Poll: Do You Have an Emergency Fund Established?

slobo / Getty Images
slobo / Getty Images

Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Baking Mix

Price: $6.38

'Tis the season for all things pumpkin, but you don't have the time or energy to bake from scratch. A three-pack box of Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Multipurpose Baking Mix is usually priced at $6.38, but you'll save $1 with instant savings through November 14.

Bake hassle-free quick bread, pancakes or cookies in the flavor of fall. Simply add water, oil and eggs to the mix and you'll create delicious pumpkin fare that can serve as a seasonal dessert or delicious side dish.

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

LG Stainless Steel Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

Price: $295

Fall is the prelude to winter, which means you need a well-functioning microwave to heat up hot cocoa, soup and all the other comfort foods that will keep you warm until spring. If yours is on its last legs, consider investing in this stainless steel LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven.

Originally priced at $365, you'll save $70 through October 19. Some of the highlights of this microwave include a 1.8-cubic foot oven capacity, 1000 watts, sensor cooking and an EasyClean feature.

The price also includes home delivery, basic installation, haul-away and a two-year manufacturer warranty.

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent

Price: $26.48

A household staple, you can save big on a 208-fluid ounce bottle of Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent. Specifically, you'll get a $15 Sam's Club eGift card when you spend $60 on participating Proctor & Gamble products.

You will have to pay the standard $26.48 at checkout, but you'll get to enjoy the savings with your gift card on your next shopping trip. More than 200 P&G products are included in this limited-time promotion, so take advantage of it.

jmoor17 / Getty Images
jmoor17 / Getty Images

Member's Mark Painted Porch Rocker

Price: $99.81

Now that the weather has finally cooled down in most parts of the country, it's time to enjoy the crisp fall air. Originally priced at $139.98, you can score a Member's Mark Painted Chair Rocker for $99.81 -- a savings of $40.17.

Some of the colors have sold out, but teal, white, red and gray are still available. Made of eucalyptus wood, these chairs are weather resistant, so you don't have to worry about leaving them outside.

carterdayne / Getty Images
carterdayne / Getty Images

Gap Men's Long Sleeve Henley

Price: $7.81

The weather is starting to get chilly, so it's time to trade in your short-sleeve shirts for something warmer. Originally priced at $12.98, score a Gap Men's Long-Sleeve Henley at a $5.17 discount.

Choose from four different colors -- oatmeal, Chill Oil, Bijoue Blue and golden yellow -- in sizes ranging from extra small to XXL. Do note, some colors are sold out in select sizes, so prepare to be flexible with your color choices.

Don Shreve / Walmart
Don Shreve / Walmart

DJ Draper James Two-Piece Lounge Set

Price: $11.81

Brought to you by Reese Witherspoon, Draper James is at Sam's Club -- and it's on sale. Originally priced at $19.98, this DJ Draper James Ladies Two-Piece Lounge Set even has pockets.

Offered in navy floral, coral floral and pink stripe, these adorable pajamas are available in sizes small through extra-large -- some sizes are no longer available in select styles. The season of cozy has arrived, so now is the time to stock up on loungewear.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club in October

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot

    NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Dutch wheelchair star Esther Vergeer is among three new International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2023 announced Monday, joining the half-dozen holdovers from the vote last year, the first time in history no one on the ballot was selected. Vergeer, who won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years, and Rick Draney, who helped pioneer the Quad Division in addition to being an accomplished athlete, are nominated