7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club in October

It's no secret that Sam's Club has great deals. However, sometimes the membership-only warehouse club really outdoes itself.

For example, if you haven't browsed the store's website or stopped in at your local spot yet in October, you're in for several pleasant surprises. The retailer is offering many specials this month that will allow you to stock up on essentials -- and non-essentials -- for even less than its already low prices.

This savings is a great reminder of why you decided to purchase a Sam's Club membership this year. Whether you paid $45 for the Club membership or $100 for the Plus option, you're likely able to save far more than you invested.

Beyond the low prices, one of the best things about Sam's is it's a one-stop shop for everything on your shopping list. From fall apparel to pantry staples, the vast selection of inventory means you can save in a variety of categories.

Want to save some serious cash in October? Here's a look at seven deals that should be on your radar at Sam's Club this month.

Variety Pack of Full-Sized Candy Bars

Price: $22.64

Be the best house on the block for trick-or-treaters by handing out these full-sized candy bars on Halloween this year. Doing so is more affordable than ever, as you'll receive $4 off with instant savings when you purchase this 30-pack box through October 31.

Something for everyone, this variety pack contains a mix of Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars, Hershey's Milk Chocolate With Whole Almond Bars, Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Wafer Candy Bars.

Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Baking Mix

Price: $6.38

'Tis the season for all things pumpkin, but you don't have the time or energy to bake from scratch. A three-pack box of Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Multipurpose Baking Mix is usually priced at $6.38, but you'll save $1 with instant savings through November 14.

Bake hassle-free quick bread, pancakes or cookies in the flavor of fall. Simply add water, oil and eggs to the mix and you'll create delicious pumpkin fare that can serve as a seasonal dessert or delicious side dish.

LG Stainless Steel Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

Price: $295

Fall is the prelude to winter, which means you need a well-functioning microwave to heat up hot cocoa, soup and all the other comfort foods that will keep you warm until spring. If yours is on its last legs, consider investing in this stainless steel LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven.

Originally priced at $365, you'll save $70 through October 19. Some of the highlights of this microwave include a 1.8-cubic foot oven capacity, 1000 watts, sensor cooking and an EasyClean feature.

The price also includes home delivery, basic installation, haul-away and a two-year manufacturer warranty.

Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent

Price: $26.48

A household staple, you can save big on a 208-fluid ounce bottle of Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent. Specifically, you'll get a $15 Sam's Club eGift card when you spend $60 on participating Proctor & Gamble products.

You will have to pay the standard $26.48 at checkout, but you'll get to enjoy the savings with your gift card on your next shopping trip. More than 200 P&G products are included in this limited-time promotion, so take advantage of it.

Member's Mark Painted Porch Rocker

Price: $99.81

Now that the weather has finally cooled down in most parts of the country, it's time to enjoy the crisp fall air. Originally priced at $139.98, you can score a Member's Mark Painted Chair Rocker for $99.81 -- a savings of $40.17.

Some of the colors have sold out, but teal, white, red and gray are still available. Made of eucalyptus wood, these chairs are weather resistant, so you don't have to worry about leaving them outside.

Gap Men's Long Sleeve Henley

Price: $7.81

The weather is starting to get chilly, so it's time to trade in your short-sleeve shirts for something warmer. Originally priced at $12.98, score a Gap Men's Long-Sleeve Henley at a $5.17 discount.

Choose from four different colors -- oatmeal, Chill Oil, Bijoue Blue and golden yellow -- in sizes ranging from extra small to XXL. Do note, some colors are sold out in select sizes, so prepare to be flexible with your color choices.

DJ Draper James Two-Piece Lounge Set

Price: $11.81

Brought to you by Reese Witherspoon, Draper James is at Sam's Club -- and it's on sale. Originally priced at $19.98, this DJ Draper James Ladies Two-Piece Lounge Set even has pockets.

Offered in navy floral, coral floral and pink stripe, these adorable pajamas are available in sizes small through extra-large -- some sizes are no longer available in select styles. The season of cozy has arrived, so now is the time to stock up on loungewear.

