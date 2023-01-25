The 7 Best Wine Fridges of 2023

Rachel Simon
·14 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

We think the Ivation 18-Bottle Compressor Freestanding Wine Cooler offers the right combination of size, function, and price.

<p>Real Simple / Kevin Liang</p>

Real Simple / Kevin Liang

If you’re the kind of wine drinker who enjoys stocking up on bottles and letting them age over time, investing in a wine fridge can be a seriously worthwhile move. Not only will the fridge provide organized storage space for all of your bottles, it will also keep them safe from any light, temperature, and humidity that could otherwise damage their quality.

“Wine fridges are useful to keep wines at the perfect ‘cellar’ temperature,” explains Laura Donadoni, a wine journalist, educator, and certified sommelier. “Also, wine fridges have special racking technology to secure bottles and to store them in the ideal horizontal position.”

If you think your home would benefit from a wine fridge, you’re in luck—we researched the best ones on the market and found options in a range of sizes, price ranges, and uses. Our top pick is the Ivation 18-Bottle Compressor Freestanding Wine Cooler, which would make a large, efficient, and attractive addition to any home.

Ivation 18-Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler

Best Overall Wine Fridge

Who it's for: People who want a reliable, sleek wine fridge of ample size.

Who it isn't for: People who want a dual-zone wine fridge.

For a high-quality wine fridge that you’ll never tire of seeing in your home, consider this option from Ivation. It’s a sleek, sizable fridge that can hold up to 18 standard bottles of wine, and it’ll keep them all safe and cool thanks to its built-in fan and compressor technology, which automatically controls the temperature and ensures it is not affected by outside heat.

The stately black fridge features a sturdy, double-paned tinted glass door, great for insulating the wines and keeping out damaging UV light. On the inside, there’s a subtle, energy-efficient LED light, as well as several removable shelves and a digital display featuring LED touch controls (so you can use them in the dark!) to change up the settings. And that built-in fan will be effective yet super silent as it continuously circulates air throughout the unit to keep everything cool.

This is a single-zone wine fridge, so there’s only one temperature setting for all the bottles, but that’s really the only complaint. Otherwise, it’s a reliable, attractive, and useful pick that’ll preserve the quality of your wine as it ages to perfection.

Price at time of publish: $280

Product Details:

  • Dimensions (H x W x D): 30.3 x 13.6 x 17.7 inches

  • Capacity: 18 bottles

  • Zones: Single

Kalamera 12-Bottle Wine Cooler

Best Budget Wine Fridge

Who it's for: People who want an inexpensive wine fridge that will fit snugly into tight spaces.

Who it isn't for: People who want a wine fridge that can hold more than a dozen bottles.

Looking to stay under a tight budget in your search for a great wine fridge? No problem–we’ve got you covered. Check out this relatively inexpensive model from Kalamera, which boasts a lower price than many other fridges but still has plenty of excellent benefits.

For one thing, this fridge comes in a cool silver and black color combo, making it a sleek, sophisticated addition to any home. For another, it’s small and lightweight enough to fit snugly into a corner, but it can still hold 12 bottles without issue. We also love that the fridge has six removable chrome shelves, so you can rearrange things as needed, as well as a soft LED light to let you read the labels even in the dark. There’s also a one-touch control pad you can use to change up the settings and a handy safety lock, among other perks.

On the downside, the fridge’s smaller size means it won’t be the best fit for serious wine drinkers, and it can’t fit typical champagne bottles. Still, it’s hard to beat that low price and all those helpful features.

Price at time of publish: $199

Product Details:

  • Dimensions (H x W x D): 31.2 x 9.9 x 17.7 inches

  • Capacity: 12 bottles

  • Zones: Single

EuroCave Premiere S Wine Cellar

Best Splurge Wine Fridge

Who it's for: People who want a customizable, luxury wine fridge.

Who it isn't for: People who want an inexpensive and subtle wine fridge.

For wine lovers who are willing and able to spend a bit more on a fridge, we highly recommend this option from EuroCrave. The luxury wine fridge is as sleek and modern-looking as it gets, not to mention large, energy efficient, and truly intuitive.

The fridge can hold a whopping 74 bottles of wine, with multiple wooden shelves that will keep them all safely in place. There’s a touch-screen control panel for changing up the settings, and a remote LED lighting system for easy navigation that you can use to spotlight the whole collection or a particular bottle. The fridge also has visual and audible temperature alarms in case anything goes awry, and a serious locking system. The whole system is precise and nearly silent, so you’ll never have to hear the fridge doing its magic.

Even more, you can customize this fridge by choosing one of two door styles (solid or glass with black trim) and two hinge sides (left or right). Unfortunately, it’s a single zone fridge, not dual, but other than the steep price, that’s really the only negative of this fantastic fridge.

Price at time of publish: From $2,295

Product Details:

  • Dimensions (H x W x D): ‎38 x 27 x 27.3 inches

  • Capacity: 74 bottles

  • Zones: Single

Ivation 33-Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler

Best Dual-Zone Wine Fridge

Who it's for: People who want to keep their reds and whites at separate temperatures.

Who it isn't for: People who want a low-priced and ultra-quiet wine fridge.

Dual-zone wine fridges are great if you’re looking to store both reds and whites, as you can set different temperatures for each type of wine to keep them both perfectly chilled. This great option from Ivation not only offers that helpful tech, but is large enough to fit 33 bottles and sports a sophisticated black look.

This wine fridge also has removable shelves, so you can accommodate various bottle sizes, as well as a LCD touch display that lets you control the temperatures at all times. You can light up your bottles with the energy-efficient LED light, and keep everything protected from damaging UV light with the insulated double-paned glass door. There’s even a built-in door lock and two included keys.

Price-wise, this fridge is on the higher end, and it can be a bit noisy at times, so if either of those things are problematic for you, you might want to opt for another option on our list. But if a reliable dual-zone fridge is what you’re looking for, don’t miss out on this pick.

Price at time of publish: $500

Product Details:

  • Dimensions (H x W x D): ‎33.4 x 19.4 x 16.9 inches

  • Capacity: 33 bottles

  • Zones: Dual

:

Cuisinart Private Reserve 8-Bottle Wine Cellar

Best Small Wine Fridge

Who it's for: People with smaller wine collections and limited space.

Who it isn't for: People who want a fridge that can hold dozens of bottles.

If you don’t have the space in your home to fit a larger wine fridge or you just don’t have that many bottles to store, you’re best opting for a smaller pick like this model from Cuisinart’s Private Reserve. It’s an elegant and compact fridge that’s able to store eight bottles (including Champagne), with a quiet, energy-saving cooling system that keeps them all at optimal temperatures.

The sleek black fridge features a touchscreen control panel that you can use to adjust the temperature and interior light, an easy-to-see LED temperature display, subtle interior lighting, and three sturdy chrome racks to hold all the bottles. The fridge’s feet are adjustable, too, as an added bonus, so you can reposition it without issue.

Because of the fridge’s smaller than average size, this definitely isn’t the best option for anyone who drinks wine on the regular or wants a substantial-looking appliance in their home. But if a fridge that’s relatively small and lightweight sounds up your alley (and you also don’t mind the inexpensive price tag that comes with it), then make sure this great choice is on your radar.

Price at time of publish: $200

Product Details:

  • Dimensions (H x W x D): ‎17.3 x 17.5 x 10.5 inches

  • Capacity: 8 bottles

  • Zones: Single

Samsung 51-Bottle Wine Cooler

Best Large Wine Fridge

Who it's for: People who never want to run out of room in their wine fridge.

Who it isn't for: People who don’t drink wine often or have limited space.

Have plenty of room to spare and want to store a few dozen wines? Check out this seriously sizable option from Samsung, which has room to fit a whopping 51 bottles on its many sturdy shelves. You’ll never run out of space with this fridge, and you’ll always know that your bottles are safe and cared for while they wait to be opened. Plus, it’s a dual-zone fridge, so you can pick different temperatures for your reds and your whites to keep them both in their best shape.

In addition to its large size, this fridge has an easy-to-read digital display controlled via touch, and warm interior lights so you can see all your bottles clearly even in the dark. There are five removable shelves for storage and a child lock on the door as an added safety measure.

Since this fridge is larger than most others out there, it’s not going to be the right choice for anyone with limited space in their kitchen area or those who only drink wine on occasion. But for any regular drinkers out there, you’ll be glad you chose such a large and efficient fridge to store your bottles.

Price at time of publish: $1,100

Product Details:

  • Dimensions (H x W x D): 34.1 x 23.8 x 26 inches

  • Capacity: 51 bottles

  • Zones: Dual

Antarctic Star 26-Bottle Wine & Beverage Cooler

Best Wine Fridge for Wine & Beer

Who it's for: People who want a fridge that can safely store other beverages, such as beer or soda.

Who it isn't for: People who want a quiet fridge that’s solely for storing wine.

You know what’s better than a wine fridge? A wine fridge that can also effectively and reliably store beer, too, such as this model made by Antarctic Star. The fridge has the capacity to store up to 26 wine bottles, but you can also use that space to hold beers and other beverages that you want to keep chilled and readily accessible.

This fridge features multiple racks that you can adjust as needed to fit your bottles perfectly, as well as a reinforced glass door, soft LED interior lighting, adjustable legs, and an advanced cooling system that’s designed to keep all types of beverages safe and sound. The largest of the wine cabinets has a touch panel you can use to control the temperature, and the other two have buttons you can press to adjust things whenever you want.

Keep in mind that this isn’t the quietest wine fridge out there, so if that’s an issue, you might want to pick a different one. But with its low price and great versatility, there’s a lot to love about this top-notch option.

Price at time of publish: $275

Product Details:

  • Dimensions (H x W x D): 31.5 x 17.5 x 19.7 inches

  • Capacity: 26 bottles

  • Zones: Single

:

Final Verdict


Our favorite wine fridge is the Ivation 18-Bottle Compressor Freestanding Wine Cooler because it comes with a sleek design, a moderate price, and sizable storage space. For a more budget-friendly option, the Kalamera Mini Wine Fridge Cooler is inexpensive and comes with helpful features and a 12-bottle capacity.

How to Shop for Wine Fridges Like a Pro

Type


Wine fridges are either built-in to your cabinet space or freestanding. Built-in units are best for those who have an empty cabinet space to fill, want a more compact fridge, and are willing to spend a bit more. But if you want a fridge that can go in any space around your home and tends to be both bigger and less expensive, a freestanding unit may be the way to go.

Single vs. Dual Zone


If a wine fridge is single zone, that means there’s one temperature setting for all the bottles included, whether they’re red or white. Dual zone fridges, however, let you set different temperatures for each type of wine, so you can make sure they’re cooled and aged to perfection. Consider which types of wines you plan to store most often when making this choice.

Size


Wine fridges come in a wide variety of sizes, and which one you pick depends on the space you have available in your home, as well as how many wines you want to store. If you’re a frequent wine drinker and/or have a lot of extra space, opt for a larger fridge, but a smaller fridge might be perfectly fine for those who only need to store a few bottles and/or those who don't have much space to spare.

Features


Many wine fridges come with helpful extra features such as humidity controls to prevent any temperature issues, alarms to let you know if something has gone wrong, and even locks on the doors to prevent children from gaining access. Most fridges also boast features like touchscreen controls, LED lighting, and adjustable, sliding racks, so you can move around the bottles as needed and fit ones of all different sizes.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the benefits of having a wine fridge?

One of the top perks of a wine fridge is the built-in temperature control, “which is not only good for preservation but also for serving the wines at the right temperature,” says Donadoni. If you want to open a bottle at the last minute, she explains, “it’s way easier to have it at the right temperature than to have to cool it down quickly from room temperature with ice and water.”

Wine fridges are also great “for keeping your collection organized,” she adds, since they have shelving meant specifically for storing wine. “Additionally, if you plan on collecting wine and want to keep it in optimal conditions for aging, a wine fridge may be a worthwhile purchase,” says Donadoni.

Do wine fridges control humidity?

The vast majority of them do, explains Donadoni. “Most of them have the humidity control feature, which keeps the humidity level around 60-70 percent. This prevents the cork (if natural) from drying out excessively,” she says.

What temperature should a wine fridge be?

That depends on the type of wine you’re storing, and if the wine fridge has dual temperature control, says Donadoni. In general, wine fridges are “specifically designed to keep wine between 45 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit,” she explains, “and if your wine fridge doesn’t have a dual temperature control, it is recommended to set it at 58 to 60 degrees.” But if you are able to set separate temperatures for whites and reds, Donadoni suggests aiming for “around 45 to 55 degrees for whites, 55 to 65 degrees for reds.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Rachel Simon, a writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, The New York Times, and many other publications. She frequently covers home products and did significant research on wine fridges for this story, including speaking to Laura Donadoni, a wine journalist, educator, and certified sommelier.

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team's recent slow starts. He didn't have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 to end a three-game losing streak. Vegas went back into first place alone in the Pacific Division 60 points, one point ahead of Seattle. “I thought we as a team were really good," Cotter said. “We had a lot of energy off the st

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Pascal Siakam is receiving the ultimate respect from opposing teams

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss why Pascal Siakam's numbers have dipped over the last few weeks and what it means about how other NBA teams respect his talents. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Suns win 4th straight, roll past Hornets 128-97

    PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night. The Suns built a 30-point lead midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early in the third. Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable victory. Johnson was hot from the outset, scoring 16 points in the first quarter by making all six of his shots, including

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Ed Reed leaving Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime. Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed's contract and “won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student at

  • Striking oil: Breaking down the Oilers' 6-game winning streak

    The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Organizers for 2026 Olympics seeking new speedskating venue

    MILAN (AP) — Speedskating for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics might be moved to the Turin oval or a temporary facility elsewhere after the IOC rejected plans to build an expensive roof over the outdoor track at Baselga di Piné. Costs for the roof were initially slated at 50 million euros ($54 million), according to a project announced in November. But there were concerns that actual costs could rise by at least 50%. “The IOC said the investment was underestimated and not sustainable for the area

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Olofsson scores twice as Sabres beat Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored and Lyubushkin had three assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves for Buffalo. Trevor Zegras had two goals

  • Joseph brothers get called for matching penalties in hilarious sequence

    Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph provided the blooper of the week with hilarious incidental penalties in their first NHL game against each other on Friday.

  • Olofsson, Krebs each score 2 as Sabres surge past Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His second goal of the game made it 5-3 at 8:07 and he set a career high with 21 goals. He’s also scored in three straight games. “I feel like I had a great start (to the season) and that helped me a lot,” Olofss

  • Stamkos, Perry lead Lightning to 4-2 win over Wild

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night. Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games and broke a 2-all tie when his close-in shot hit the post, deflected off Wild forward Ryan Hartman and slid past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Nikita Kucherov scored into an empty net with 16.4 seconds left, handing Minnesota its third straight loss. Befor

  • Why do the Leafs lose to undermanned lineups?

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have a bad habit of losing to weakened opponents, most recently to a Montreal Canadiens lineup featuring multiple AHL call-ups and the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes.

  • MLSE working on 'mixed reality' tech to enhance fan experience and help its teams win

    TORONTO — Imagine being on the court with the Toronto Raptors. Or watching an NHL game from the stands with real-time statistics literally in front of your nose. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is ahead of you, developing "mixed reality" technology to change how fans experience the action by integrating digital information with the user's environment in real time. MLSE Digital Labs, the sports conglomerate's technology and digital innovation arm, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have unveiled a

  • Canada opens women's world hockey golden three-peat bid against Swiss

    CALGARY — Canada will open its quest for a third straight women's world hockey championship gold medal against Switzerland in Brampton, Ont. The schedule for the 10-country tournament April 5-16 at the CAA Centre was released Tuesday, with the host country taking on some different opponents early because of a shakeup in the standings at last year's world championship. Canada will attempt a three-peat for the first time since 2004, when the women capped a run of eight titles dating back to the in

  • Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves