The 7 Best Wine Fridges of 2023

We think the Ivation 18-Bottle Compressor Freestanding Wine Cooler offers the right combination of size, function, and price.

If you’re the kind of wine drinker who enjoys stocking up on bottles and letting them age over time, investing in a wine fridge can be a seriously worthwhile move. Not only will the fridge provide organized storage space for all of your bottles, it will also keep them safe from any light, temperature, and humidity that could otherwise damage their quality.

“Wine fridges are useful to keep wines at the perfect ‘cellar’ temperature,” explains Laura Donadoni, a wine journalist, educator, and certified sommelier. “Also, wine fridges have special racking technology to secure bottles and to store them in the ideal horizontal position.”

If you think your home would benefit from a wine fridge, you’re in luck—we researched the best ones on the market and found options in a range of sizes, price ranges, and uses. Our top pick is the Ivation 18-Bottle Compressor Freestanding Wine Cooler, which would make a large, efficient, and attractive addition to any home.

Ivation 18-Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler

Best Overall Wine Fridge

Who it's for: People who want a reliable, sleek wine fridge of ample size.

Who it isn't for: People who want a dual-zone wine fridge.

For a high-quality wine fridge that you’ll never tire of seeing in your home, consider this option from Ivation. It’s a sleek, sizable fridge that can hold up to 18 standard bottles of wine, and it’ll keep them all safe and cool thanks to its built-in fan and compressor technology, which automatically controls the temperature and ensures it is not affected by outside heat.

The stately black fridge features a sturdy, double-paned tinted glass door, great for insulating the wines and keeping out damaging UV light. On the inside, there’s a subtle, energy-efficient LED light, as well as several removable shelves and a digital display featuring LED touch controls (so you can use them in the dark!) to change up the settings. And that built-in fan will be effective yet super silent as it continuously circulates air throughout the unit to keep everything cool.

This is a single-zone wine fridge, so there’s only one temperature setting for all the bottles, but that’s really the only complaint. Otherwise, it’s a reliable, attractive, and useful pick that’ll preserve the quality of your wine as it ages to perfection.

Price at time of publish: $280

Product Details:

Dimensions (H x W x D): 30.3 x 13.6 x 17.7 inches

Capacity: 18 bottles

Zones: Single

Kalamera 12-Bottle Wine Cooler

Best Budget Wine Fridge

Who it's for: People who want an inexpensive wine fridge that will fit snugly into tight spaces.

Who it isn't for: People who want a wine fridge that can hold more than a dozen bottles.

Looking to stay under a tight budget in your search for a great wine fridge? No problem–we’ve got you covered. Check out this relatively inexpensive model from Kalamera, which boasts a lower price than many other fridges but still has plenty of excellent benefits.

For one thing, this fridge comes in a cool silver and black color combo, making it a sleek, sophisticated addition to any home. For another, it’s small and lightweight enough to fit snugly into a corner, but it can still hold 12 bottles without issue. We also love that the fridge has six removable chrome shelves, so you can rearrange things as needed, as well as a soft LED light to let you read the labels even in the dark. There’s also a one-touch control pad you can use to change up the settings and a handy safety lock, among other perks.

On the downside, the fridge’s smaller size means it won’t be the best fit for serious wine drinkers, and it can’t fit typical champagne bottles. Still, it’s hard to beat that low price and all those helpful features.

Price at time of publish: $199

Product Details:

Dimensions (H x W x D): 31.2 x 9.9 x 17.7 inches

Capacity: 12 bottles

Zones: Single



EuroCave Premiere S Wine Cellar

Best Splurge Wine Fridge

Who it's for: People who want a customizable, luxury wine fridge.

Who it isn't for: People who want an inexpensive and subtle wine fridge.

For wine lovers who are willing and able to spend a bit more on a fridge, we highly recommend this option from EuroCrave. The luxury wine fridge is as sleek and modern-looking as it gets, not to mention large, energy efficient, and truly intuitive.

The fridge can hold a whopping 74 bottles of wine, with multiple wooden shelves that will keep them all safely in place. There’s a touch-screen control panel for changing up the settings, and a remote LED lighting system for easy navigation that you can use to spotlight the whole collection or a particular bottle. The fridge also has visual and audible temperature alarms in case anything goes awry, and a serious locking system. The whole system is precise and nearly silent, so you’ll never have to hear the fridge doing its magic.

Even more, you can customize this fridge by choosing one of two door styles (solid or glass with black trim) and two hinge sides (left or right). Unfortunately, it’s a single zone fridge, not dual, but other than the steep price, that’s really the only negative of this fantastic fridge.

Price at time of publish: From $2,295

Product Details:

Dimensions (H x W x D): ‎ 38 x 27 x 27.3 inches

Capacity: 74 bottles

Zones: Single

Ivation 33-Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler

Best Dual-Zone Wine Fridge

Who it's for: People who want to keep their reds and whites at separate temperatures.

Who it isn't for: People who want a low-priced and ultra-quiet wine fridge.

Dual-zone wine fridges are great if you’re looking to store both reds and whites, as you can set different temperatures for each type of wine to keep them both perfectly chilled. This great option from Ivation not only offers that helpful tech, but is large enough to fit 33 bottles and sports a sophisticated black look.

This wine fridge also has removable shelves, so you can accommodate various bottle sizes, as well as a LCD touch display that lets you control the temperatures at all times. You can light up your bottles with the energy-efficient LED light, and keep everything protected from damaging UV light with the insulated double-paned glass door. There’s even a built-in door lock and two included keys.

Price-wise, this fridge is on the higher end, and it can be a bit noisy at times, so if either of those things are problematic for you, you might want to opt for another option on our list. But if a reliable dual-zone fridge is what you’re looking for, don’t miss out on this pick.

Price at time of publish: $500

Product Details:

Dimensions (H x W x D): ‎ 33.4 x 19.4 x 16.9 inches

Capacity: 33 bottles

Zones: Dual

Cuisinart Private Reserve 8-Bottle Wine Cellar

Best Small Wine Fridge

Who it's for: People with smaller wine collections and limited space.

Who it isn't for: People who want a fridge that can hold dozens of bottles.

If you don’t have the space in your home to fit a larger wine fridge or you just don’t have that many bottles to store, you’re best opting for a smaller pick like this model from Cuisinart’s Private Reserve. It’s an elegant and compact fridge that’s able to store eight bottles (including Champagne), with a quiet, energy-saving cooling system that keeps them all at optimal temperatures.

The sleek black fridge features a touchscreen control panel that you can use to adjust the temperature and interior light, an easy-to-see LED temperature display, subtle interior lighting, and three sturdy chrome racks to hold all the bottles. The fridge’s feet are adjustable, too, as an added bonus, so you can reposition it without issue.

Because of the fridge’s smaller than average size, this definitely isn’t the best option for anyone who drinks wine on the regular or wants a substantial-looking appliance in their home. But if a fridge that’s relatively small and lightweight sounds up your alley (and you also don’t mind the inexpensive price tag that comes with it), then make sure this great choice is on your radar.

Price at time of publish: $200

Product Details:

Dimensions (H x W x D): ‎ 17.3 x 17.5 x 10.5 inches

Capacity: 8 bottles

Zones: Single

Samsung 51-Bottle Wine Cooler

Best Large Wine Fridge

Who it's for: People who never want to run out of room in their wine fridge.

Who it isn't for: People who don’t drink wine often or have limited space.

Have plenty of room to spare and want to store a few dozen wines? Check out this seriously sizable option from Samsung, which has room to fit a whopping 51 bottles on its many sturdy shelves. You’ll never run out of space with this fridge, and you’ll always know that your bottles are safe and cared for while they wait to be opened. Plus, it’s a dual-zone fridge, so you can pick different temperatures for your reds and your whites to keep them both in their best shape.

In addition to its large size, this fridge has an easy-to-read digital display controlled via touch, and warm interior lights so you can see all your bottles clearly even in the dark. There are five removable shelves for storage and a child lock on the door as an added safety measure.

Since this fridge is larger than most others out there, it’s not going to be the right choice for anyone with limited space in their kitchen area or those who only drink wine on occasion. But for any regular drinkers out there, you’ll be glad you chose such a large and efficient fridge to store your bottles.

Price at time of publish: $1,100

Product Details:

Dimensions (H x W x D): 34.1 x 23.8 x 26 inches

Capacity: 51 bottles

Zones: Dual

Antarctic Star 26-Bottle Wine & Beverage Cooler

Best Wine Fridge for Wine & Beer

Who it's for: People who want a fridge that can safely store other beverages, such as beer or soda.

Who it isn't for: People who want a quiet fridge that’s solely for storing wine.

You know what’s better than a wine fridge? A wine fridge that can also effectively and reliably store beer, too, such as this model made by Antarctic Star. The fridge has the capacity to store up to 26 wine bottles, but you can also use that space to hold beers and other beverages that you want to keep chilled and readily accessible.

This fridge features multiple racks that you can adjust as needed to fit your bottles perfectly, as well as a reinforced glass door, soft LED interior lighting, adjustable legs, and an advanced cooling system that’s designed to keep all types of beverages safe and sound. The largest of the wine cabinets has a touch panel you can use to control the temperature, and the other two have buttons you can press to adjust things whenever you want.

Keep in mind that this isn’t the quietest wine fridge out there, so if that’s an issue, you might want to pick a different one. But with its low price and great versatility, there’s a lot to love about this top-notch option.

Price at time of publish: $275

Product Details:

Dimensions (H x W x D): 31.5 x 17.5 x 19.7 inches

Capacity: 26 bottles

Zones: Single

Final Verdict



Our favorite wine fridge is the Ivation 18-Bottle Compressor Freestanding Wine Cooler because it comes with a sleek design, a moderate price, and sizable storage space. For a more budget-friendly option, the Kalamera Mini Wine Fridge Cooler is inexpensive and comes with helpful features and a 12-bottle capacity.

How to Shop for Wine Fridges Like a Pro

Type



Wine fridges are either built-in to your cabinet space or freestanding. Built-in units are best for those who have an empty cabinet space to fill, want a more compact fridge, and are willing to spend a bit more. But if you want a fridge that can go in any space around your home and tends to be both bigger and less expensive, a freestanding unit may be the way to go.

Single vs. Dual Zone



If a wine fridge is single zone, that means there’s one temperature setting for all the bottles included, whether they’re red or white. Dual zone fridges, however, let you set different temperatures for each type of wine, so you can make sure they’re cooled and aged to perfection. Consider which types of wines you plan to store most often when making this choice.

Size



Wine fridges come in a wide variety of sizes, and which one you pick depends on the space you have available in your home, as well as how many wines you want to store. If you’re a frequent wine drinker and/or have a lot of extra space, opt for a larger fridge, but a smaller fridge might be perfectly fine for those who only need to store a few bottles and/or those who don't have much space to spare.

Features



Many wine fridges come with helpful extra features such as humidity controls to prevent any temperature issues, alarms to let you know if something has gone wrong, and even locks on the doors to prevent children from gaining access. Most fridges also boast features like touchscreen controls, LED lighting, and adjustable, sliding racks, so you can move around the bottles as needed and fit ones of all different sizes.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the benefits of having a wine fridge?

One of the top perks of a wine fridge is the built-in temperature control, “which is not only good for preservation but also for serving the wines at the right temperature,” says Donadoni. If you want to open a bottle at the last minute, she explains, “it’s way easier to have it at the right temperature than to have to cool it down quickly from room temperature with ice and water.”

Wine fridges are also great “for keeping your collection organized,” she adds, since they have shelving meant specifically for storing wine. “Additionally, if you plan on collecting wine and want to keep it in optimal conditions for aging, a wine fridge may be a worthwhile purchase,” says Donadoni.

Do wine fridges control humidity?

The vast majority of them do, explains Donadoni. “Most of them have the humidity control feature, which keeps the humidity level around 60-70 percent. This prevents the cork (if natural) from drying out excessively,” she says.

What temperature should a wine fridge be?

That depends on the type of wine you’re storing, and if the wine fridge has dual temperature control, says Donadoni. In general, wine fridges are “specifically designed to keep wine between 45 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit,” she explains, “and if your wine fridge doesn’t have a dual temperature control, it is recommended to set it at 58 to 60 degrees.” But if you are able to set separate temperatures for whites and reds, Donadoni suggests aiming for “around 45 to 55 degrees for whites, 55 to 65 degrees for reds.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Rachel Simon, a writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, The New York Times, and many other publications. She frequently covers home products and did significant research on wine fridges for this story, including speaking to Laura Donadoni, a wine journalist, educator, and certified sommelier.



