The 7 Best Ways To Build Generational Wealth, According to Experts

Nicole Spector
·5 min read
imtmphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
imtmphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

All of us want to give our children the best, and often that includes financial security after we’re gone. In a nation where even people making six figures may be living paycheck to paycheck, creating not just a nest egg for your kids but a sustainable inheritance can prove intimidating. But fortunately, building wealth that can live on and grow for generations to come isn’t as difficult as one may imagine.

Keep It Going: How To Maintain Your Family’s Generational Wealth
Check Out: Bank Accounts To Grow Your Generational Wealth

GOBankingRates consulted a number of financial experts to get their insights on the best ways to treat your money in order for it to keep on giving for many years to come.

Adopt a Big-Growth Mindset

“Building generational wealth starts with a big-growth mindset,” said Shawn Laib, an investment expert with The Truth About Insurance. “This means that you have to pursue a field that has the potential for huge gains over a long period of time. Entrepreneurial ventures are the only way to give yourself a chance to reach this milestone. Think about what interests you that could be built into something bigger over a long period.”

If this sounds a bit too vague to you, look to examples of famed legacy families who only become more massive in value as time goes on.

“A great example is the Walton family, who started Walmart,” Laib said. “Try to think of a sales concept like they did that will outlast whatever generation we are currently living in.”

Good To Know: 5 Huge Lies About Generational Wealth

Have a Clear Plan for Your Money

“Over the course of your career, whether you earn fluctuating income, or a steady paycheck from a large employer, it is important to build a plan for how you will save, spend and give your money each year,” said Julian Schubach, VP, wealth management at ODI Financial. “With a sound plan in place each year, you can focus on automating your contributions to different goals. As we say to clients, it’s best to be prepared ahead of time as opposed to trying to figure out what to do with money once it has already accumulated without a clear plan.”

Worth Checking Out: 12 Realistic Ways To Make Your First $1 Million

Invest, Invest, Invest — ASAP

“The most important step a person can take to build generational wealth is to invest, invest, and invest– as early and as much as possible,” said Leah Bourne, managing editor at The Money Manual. “Creating a diversified portfolio in the stock market, and leaving the money there to grow over time is the average person’s best shot at generating enough wealth that they’ll be able to leave money to family members.”

Remember that an early start is key because money compounds over time.

“Most Americans are not saving and investing enough money to cover their needs in retirement,” Bourne said. “To create generational wealth you need to go above and beyond. But if you start early you are going to give yourself a major leg up.”

Find Out: 7 Mistakes To Avoid If You’re Trying To Build Long-Term Wealth

Buy Real Estate as Investments

“Real Estate continues to be a great vehicle for building generational wealth, in large part due to the power of 1031 exchanges,” said Matthew Vitlin, MBA, a financial advisor. “It is a nuanced topic, but in short 1031 exchanges allow for a smaller initial investment in an investment property to be rolled into a larger investment property without having to pay income taxes at that time.”

Vitlin further broke down the concept, saying, “You buy a building for $250k and sell it for $500k, and you don’t have to pay taxes on the $250k in profit so long as you invest that money in another building soon after. This means that you can continually punt the tax bill down the road as long as you are alive. If done correctly and for long enough, you can start with a 4-6 figure investment that has turned into a 7-8 figure investment decades down the line.

“And once you pass, the value of the property is brought up to the value as of the day you died, potentially wiping out millions of income tax liability — though estate taxes may still apply,” Vitlin said.

More Help: Tips for Building Generational Wealth Through Real Estate

Be Tax Aware When Putting a Savings Plan in Place

The biggest expense most people will pay in their lives is their tax bill [so] implementing strategies to mitigate your current and long term tax bill will greatly help with wealth accumulation,” said Lauren M. King, MBA, CFP, managing partner at Compass Advisors. “In current years, taking advantage of qualified retirement plans through your employer, for example a 401(k), plan will reduce your current year taxes. If you are self-employed there are many opportunities to greatly save on current year taxes through putting a retirement plan in place.”

King added that thinking about your future tax bill will greatly impact your ability to leave a legacy for future generations.

More Tips: How To Compound Your Income in 2022

Have a Solid Estate Plan (Including a Will and a Trust)

“There is no substitute to having legal documents that clearly spell out the who, what, where, when and how’s of your wishes for your heirs,” said V. Henry Astarjian, managing director at Waterstone Advisors, LLC. “You cannot pass on generational wealth if no one knows how you want your estate handled when you are no longer here. A good trusts and estates attorney can be invaluable for this.”

Get Life Insurance

“Many enlightened families have discovered the benefits of using life insurance as a foundation to provide protection and to build wealth within their families,” said Paul LaPiana, CFP, head of product with MassMutual. “Life insurance provides unique benefits to both the insured and to the insured’s family or descendants. Policies can provide cash values to cover emergencies or to help supplement retirement income [and] can be designed to provide future long-term care benefits or provide a resource to pay for chronic care needs. An irrevocable trust can also protect these gifts from future potential creditors, predators or financial mismanagement through controls to protect the wealth for the current generation as well as future generations.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 7 Best Ways To Build Generational Wealth, According to Experts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his f

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • IIHF reschedules world junior event to August 2022

    BEIJING — President Luc Tardif of the International Ice Hockey Federation says the 2022 world junior men's tournament will be played this summer in Canada. The tournament began in December in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., but was postponed after just four days due to COVID-19 concerns. Tardif told reporters Thursday at the Beijing Games that the 2021-22 world junior event will be made up. "It will be in the middle of August in Alberta," Tardif said. "It will be a new competition, which means we

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Canada's Jones misses curling playoffs at Games, Gushue to play for bronze

    BEIJING — The members of the Canadian women's curling team huddled in the far corner of the Ice Cube on Thursday for a long half-hour wait to learn their Olympic fate. They had done their part by beating Denmark 10-4 but needed help from other teams to make the playoff cut. Occasional glances at the game action on the large video screen were like regular body blows. Sweden finally delivered the knockout punch by defeating South Korea. A 5-4 record left Jennifer Jones in a three-way tie but short

  • US Olympic speedskating coach back on ice after heart attack

    BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating. In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home. The ice. But things have definitely changed for the coach of the U.S. speedskating team since he felt a piercing, terrifying pain in his chest a few summers

  • Canadian cricketers lose by nine wickets to Oman in ICC T20 World Cup qualifier

    MUSCAT, Oman — Unbeaten half-centuries by Kashyap Prajapati and captain Zeeshan Maqsood helped host Oman to a commanding nine-wicket win over Canada on Saturday at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A. The loss evened Canada's record at 1-1 after an opening win over the Philippines. In other play Group B Saturday, Nepal dispatched the Philippines by 136 runs to top the group with four points. Canada and Oman have two points each. The United Arab Emirates leads Group A with four points. Bahrai

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure