The 7 Best Vinyl Floor Cleaners of 2023

The Rejuvenate Luxury Vinyl Floor Cleaner is our top pick for its powerful formula and streak-free shine.

The easiest way to get an effective (and lasting) clean is to tailor your cleaning method to the surface you’re cleaning—glass cleaner for windows, bleach solvents for the bathroom, etc. And this mindset extends to flooring, too. Tile cleaners aren’t safe for hardwoods, and wood-safe products aren’t always as effective on laminate. But what about vinyl? Luxury vinyl flooring requires its own kind of cleaner to help it last and to keep the surface looking its best.

To determine the best cleaners for vinyl floors, we spent hours researching top-rated options, looking at factors like formula, versatility, and scent. We also asked Becky Rapinchuk, founder of Clean Mama, a cleaning and housekeeping blog, for her tips and recommendations on how to choose the best vinyl floor cleaners.

“For the most thorough clean, I dust my floors with a cloth before spraying anything,” Repinchuk says of her go-to process for those deep cleaning days. “And then I use my hard floor cleaner with a microfiber cloth for troublesome spots or a mop.”

Our top pick is the Rejuvenate Luxury Vinyl Floor Cleaner because it thoroughly cleans vinyl floors and dries quickly without leaving a single streak.

Rejuvenate Luxury Vinyl Floor Cleaner

Best Overall Vinyl Floor Cleaner

Who it’s for: People who want a one-and-done floor cleaner that dries quickly.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a cleaner that works on multiple surfaces or people who want a scented cleaner.

Not only does the Rejuvenate Luxury Vinyl Floor Cleaner remove dirt, grime, and chemical residues, it also dries in only 10 minutes. The spray is a cost-effective cleaner that yields the same shiny results as pricey alternatives. With a simple twist, the spray nozzle can be removed, and the container easily clicks into any cleaner mop.

To use, simply spray the cleaner directly on the floor and use a microfiber cloth for targeting smaller spots, or a mop for a deep clean. The best part? A pH-neutral formula ensures any finishes or sealants won’t be damaged like they would with highly acidic cleaners.

Price at time of publish: $9

Product Details:

  • Type: Spray

  • Size: 32 ounces

  • Scent: Unscented

Bona Pro Series Luxury Vinyl Floor Cleaner

Best Eco-Friendly Vinyl Floor Cleaner

Who it’s for: People who want an effective and eco-friendly floor cleaner that’s safe for children and pets.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a concentrated formula or people who want a scented cleaner.

Stamped with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Safer Choice seal, the Bona Pro Series Luxury Vinyl Floor Cleaner is made with ingredients that are suitable for children, pets, and the environment. It’s a bit pricier than other vinyl floor cleaners on the market, but for good reason. Each one of the cleaner’s ingredients meets a strict safety standard for both human and environmental health.

Not only does the Bona unscented cleaner help you clean more sustainably, it also yields excellent results. The cleaner leaves your floors visually cleaner (no streaks or pesky residue), but also feeling cleaner under your feet as well. It’s also available in a larger liquid formula, too.

Price at time of publish: $18

Product Details:

  • Type: Spray

  • Size: 32 ounces

  • Scent: Unscented

Method Squirt + Mop Hard Floor Cleaner, Spearmint Sage

Best Scented Vinyl Floor Cleaner

Who it’s for: People who want a vinyl floor cleaner that leaves behind a fresh scent.

Who it isn’t for: People who are sensitive to smells or people who want a spray nozzle.

Smelling of fresh spearmint and cozy sage, the Method Squirt + Mop Hard Floor Cleaner cleans just as nicely as it smells. Non-toxic and hypoallergenic, the floor cleaner is also MBDC Cradle to Cradle-certified. This means that the cleaner meets high standards for enabling a circular lifecycle (crafted from recycled materials), climate protection, and human safety.

The Method squirt cleaner is a plant-based formula that cleans and shines without needing to rinse. The squirt cap allows for a better (and more thorough) product distribution in less time than traditional spray nozzles. The cleaner is also available in Lemon Ginger and Ginger Yuzu scents.

Price at time of publish: $31 for 3-pack

Product Details:

  • Type: Liquid

  • Size: 25 ounces

  • Scent: Spearmint and sage

Everspring Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner Concentrate

Best Vinyl Floor Cleaner Concentrate

Who it’s for: People who are looking for a powerful cleaner in a small package.

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to mix their own cleaning solution.

Small but mighty, the Everspring Multi-Purpose Floor Cleaner Concentrate is ideal for those who like to use refillable containers or prefer a water-based formula. In a powder-packet, the concentrate is diluted in 20 ounces of water. Great for both spray bottles and mop cartridges, the powder is ideal for those who prefer to have the same cleaner for both spot cleans and deep cleanings without having to buy double the product.

The Everspring concentrate is easy to use, and eliminates everyday dust, dirt, grime, and residues from your home’s highly trafficked areas. While it does wonders for vinyl flooring (picture a shiny, streak-free finish), the cleaner can also be used on tile and hardwood.

Price at time of publish: $4

Product Details:

  • Type: Powder concentrate

  • Size: Two 0.42 ounce packets (makes 20 ounces of cleaning solution per packet)

  • Scent: Lemon and mint

Better Life Naturally Dirt-Destroying Floor Cleaner

Most Versatile Vinyl Floor Cleaner

Who it’s for: People who want a cleaner that yields results on multiple floor types.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a spray cleaner.

If you’re tackling your entire home in one go, the Better Life Naturally Dirt-Destroying Floor Cleaner can go from vinyl to tile, and even hardwood without skipping a beat. Like the name suggests, the formula (plant-based and cruelty-free) makes dirt non-existent without destroying any finishes—meaning that it’s safe and effective, no matter what room or material you’re focusing on.

Price at time of publish: $6

Product Details:

  • Type: Liquid

  • Size: 32 ounces

  • Scent: Citrus mint

Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Mop Floor Cleaning Kit

Best Mop for Vinyl Floors

Who it’s for: People who want a mop they can use with their choice of cleaner.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer to use a traditional mop bucket.

With everything you need to get the job done, the Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Mop Kit is our favorite mop for vinyl flooring. The set includes two refillable bottles and three machine-washable mop pads.

To use, just snap in your cleaner of choice and get to work—an extra bottle makes for easy switching between vinyl cleaner and hardwood for a no-breaks-needed clean. The Rubbermaid mop eliminates the mess and heavy buckets required for traditional mopping, but offers the same effective results.

Price at time of publish: $47

Product Details:

  • Included: Mop, three microfiber mop pads, two 22-ounce refillable bottles

Ewbank Steam Dynamo Multi-Tool Steam Cleaner

Best Steam Cleaner for Vinyl Floors

Who it’s for: People who are looking for one tool that can clean and sanitize every home surface without using a cleaning solution.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer to clean with chemical solutions.

In our steam cleaner testing, we crowned the Ewbank Steam Dynamo Steam Cleaner our top pick out of a dozen different models. With a 50-liter tank and six head attachments, it's truly the one-trick pony your cleaning routine has been missing. And with 45 minutes of powerful cleaning time before needing a refill, there will be no break in your momentum. Our favorite part of the Ewbank steam cleaner is its versatility—you can even clean appliances and faucets with the various attachments.

Switch from the large head designed for all types of flooring to the angled nozzle to reach small crevices and tight corners. There’s also a squeegee attachment perfect for windows and shower doors. No cleaner formulas or chemical additions ensures a sustainable clean without bleach-like smells or weird streaks.

Price at time of publish: $94

Product Details:

  • Included: Steam cleaner, floor cleaning cloth, floor cleaning brush, jug, funnel, extension tubes, window/shower squeegee, garment steamer, jet nozzle, small detail brush, medium detail brush, adaptor 

Final Verdict

For the best performance and quality, the Rejuvenate Luxury Vinyl Floor Cleaner is our overall top choice. It’s effective at cutting through any mess (tracked-in mud and sticky grime included), and it can click right into your favorite spray mop. For an option that’s safe for the whole family, the Bona Pro Series Luxury Vinyl Floor Cleaner is the best eco-friendly option.

How to Shop for Cleaners for Vinyl Floors Like a Pro

Type

When it comes to vinyl floor cleaners, there are two main kinds: spray formulas and concentrates. Just like the name suggests, a concentrate is a highly condensed cleaner that needs to be diluted in water. Spray and liquid cleaners are ready to use straight out of the bottle with your favorite mop or microfiber cloth.

Formula

When choosing a cleaner, it’s important to look for pH-neutral formulas, and those without harsh chemicals, like bleach. These ingredients, while great on materials like stone and tile, could easily damage your beautiful vinyl planks.

Use

Most vinyl floor cleaners can be used for both spot treating stains and deep cleaning the entire home. But to get the best results when tackling stubborn stains or caked-on messes, take Rapinchuk’s advice and opt for a powerful vinegar solution—or, simply add a bit more concentrate than usual. “My preference for vinyl floors is equal parts water, white vinegar, and rubbing alcohol—add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to give it a little scent,” Rapinchuk explains. She prefers lemon.

Questions You Might Ask

What should you not use to clean vinyl floors?

Rapinchuk aims to avoid bleach and ammonia, or anything with harsh ingredients due to the possibility of damaging the vinyl’s finish.

Are hardwood floor cleaners safe for vinyl floors?

“Usually yes,” Rapinchuk says. However, she warns that because of their gentle nature, hardwood floor cleaners may not be as effective as vinyl-specific formulas.

Take Our Word For It

This article was written by Kate McGregor, a writer and editor with over three years of writing product reviews and home content. To compile the best vinyl floor cleaners, she spent hours researching vinyl floor cleaners, considering factors like formula, versatility, and scent. McGregor also received guidance from Becky Rapinchuk, founder and owner of Clean Mama, a housekeeping blog.

